Style (08/18/25)

DiaGold, Cary Santiago holding gala show

THIS SEPTEMBER, two icons from Cebu will unite for an evening. Fine jewelry brand DiaGold will present a couture gala by fashion designer Cary Santiago at Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig. Mr. Santiago will unveil a 50-piece couture collection inspired by the movement and grace of plumage, reimagined with a modern softness. The show will mark Mr. Santiago’s solo return to Metro Manila’s runways after a decade. As both producer and the creative force behind the show, DiaGold will debut a high jewelry collection specially designed to complement Mr. Santiago’s couture, featuring organic forms, rich jewel tones, and elegant craftsmanship. DiaGold has branches at Ascott Makati, Glorietta 1, SM Grand Central, SM City Iloilo, SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, Ayala Malls Capitol Central Bacolod, Ayala Center Cebu, and Nustar Resort & Casino. For more information, visit www.diagold.com.ph, or follow @diagoldjewelry on Instagram and Facebook.

Avon launches Ultra Lipstick Collection

IN CELEBRATION of Lipstick Month, Avon released 10 new shades of its Ultra Lipstick, a global favorite with one sold every eight seconds. Each Ultra Lipstick is packed with 25% more pigment for high-impact color in one swipe and is enriched with ingredients like Vitamin E, and a blend of natural oils for comfortable wear. Whether a customer opts for Ultra Creamy or Ultra Matte, their lips will stay nourished. New Ultra Matte Shades include Maiden Mauve, Smokey Brown, Terracotta Rouge, Ravishing Rose, and Lush Cocoa. Meanwhile, new Ultra Creamy Shades include Dirty Red, Toasted Rose, Pink Dream, Country Rose, and Cinnamon Vibe. The new Ultra Lipstick shades are available through Avon representatives, or online via Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, and in-store at Watsons and SM Beauty.

HOKA launches new trail shoe

HOKA introduces the Mafate 5, the latest evolution of the brand’s iconic trail franchise. Engineered to help ultra-runners conquer trails with confidence, the Mafate 5 delivers enhanced durability, adaptability, and cushioning for long-haul endurance on rough terrain. The Mafate 5 is available now on HOKA.com and at authorized dealers worldwide. The Mafate 5 debuts the all-new Rocker Integrity Technology that helps maintain rocker shape over multiple miles. This curved plate, made from light, pliable TPU, delivers snap with every step. Placed between a firmer SCF EVA layer directly underfoot and a softer CMEVA foam layer beneath it, the shoe boasts a suspended ride experience unlike its predecessors and redefines traditional dual-density foam systems. This new technology allows the shoe to absorb uneven terrain and adapt to the trail, while maintaining a responsive foot strike and efficient toe-off. The outsole utilizes Vibram® Megagrip with Traction Lug technology, ensuring grip on any surface. The Mafate 5 is available at HOKA exclusive stores in One Ayala Mall, GH Mall, SM Aura, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and R.O.X. Bonifacio High Street.

Foot Locker, reimagined

MAP ACTIVE Philippines, Inc., an exclusive partner of Foot Locker in Southeast Asia, announced the opening of the first Foot Locker Reimagined store in the Philippines. Launched on Aug. 15, this new concept store marks the brand’s 18th store in the Philippines. Key features of the Reimagined store include a focused section showcasing latest drops, displays designed to highlight key features and innovations, a communal try-on area, and an Omni Hub offering exclusive personalization experiences like custom lacing and Omni-channel ordering. Customers can shop an assortment across footwear, apparel, accessories, and shoe care, featuring top global brands including Nike, adidas, Jordan, New Balance, ON, Hoka, Puma, Converse, Salomon, Asics, New Era, Crep Protect, Forcefield, and more. Exclusive drops and product launches are expected throughout the year. The store is located on the R2 Level, Power Plant Mall in Makati.