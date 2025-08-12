KOREAN actor Hyun Bin (real name: Kim Tae-pyung) made it a point to honor his Filipino fans at a press conference and fan meet in Manila on Aug. 8.

On his first trip to the Philippines, he was in Manila for the meet-and-greet fan event, “Hyun Bin Landing in Solaire,” hosted by Solaire Resort in Entertainment City, Parañaque. The event title was a quip on one of his most popular Korean dramas, Crash Landing on You.

“The unconditional and unchanging love and support there that I’ve seen from the Filipino fans — I’m really grateful and honored to have this kind of support,” Hyun Bin, who was stylishly dressed in an unbuttoned cream-colored suit over a plain white shirt and white sneakers, said in Korean, speaking through an interpreter.

“With that love, I’d like to return it to you Filipino fans with more projects and, of course, [by being] a better actor as well.”

The love and support he mentioned can be seen in the consistent popularity in the Philippines of his shows through the years.

Hyun Bin first rose to fame in 2005 when he starred in the Korean romantic-comedy My Name is Kim Sam-soon, just at the time that the Philippines was starting to notice Korean TV. This was followed in 2010 by romantic-fantasy drama Secret Garden, which garnered him even more fans in the Philippines.

His popularity skyrocketed when he played Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok, a North Korean soldier who falls in love with a South Korean woman in Crash Landing On You. The show was consistently in the Netflix Top 10 list of trending shows in the Philippines the entire time it aired from 2019 to 2020.

ACTING AND TRAVEL

At the press conference prior to the fan meet, the actor talked about his approach to acting and to traveling.

The K-drama star explained that the Philippines has always been on his travel bucket list, though his current visit is limited to Manila, where he has already tried adobo.

“What makes the experience even more special is the warm hospitality, especially from the staff who go above and beyond to make me feel at ease. Their kindness and attentiveness truly make me feel at home here,” he said, of his stay in Solaire Resort.

As for his approach to travel, he said that his three essentials for his Philippines trip are his watch, his sunglasses, and his cap.

He added that health comes first, though. “I always take supplements and vitamins. And if I don’t have a hectic schedule, I always make sure that I perspire, I sweat, I go and work out.”

He took time to think when it came to questions about his acting career.

“Each project teaches me something new about life and emotion. I’m preparing for my next project now. I can’t share much yet, but I’m excited for fans to see a new side of me soon,” he said.

The K-drama project he is likely referring to is Made In Korea, a political period thriller set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. — Brontë H. Lacsamana