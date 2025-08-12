Entertainment News (08/12/25)

1 of 10

The Naked Gun opens in Philippine cinemas

A REBOOT of The Naked Gun, starring Liam Neeson and produced by Seth MacFarlane, is opening in Philippine cinemas on Aug. 13. Mr. Neeson plays Lt. Frank Drebin, Jr., son of Lt. Frank Drebin (played by Leslie Nielsen in the original films) and the only man who has the particular set of skills to lead Police Squad and save the world. The movie also stars Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston.

Lola Amour announces Love on Loop concert

WITH the release of Lola Amour’s new album, Love on Loop, set for Aug. 15, the Filipino band will be celebrating the new chapter with a concert on Sept. 15. Titled Love on Loop, it will take place at SPACE at One Ayala, Makati City. The concert will also spotlight performances from The Ridleys, Itchyworms, and KAIA, with appearances by Barb (of Leanne & Naara) and Sofia Abrogar (of Any Name’s Okay). Regular tickets, priced from P1,990 to P3,990, are now available via lolaamour.helixpay.ph.

Viral OPM artists headline benefit concert at Newport

A NEW wave of OPM artists will be coming together for a one-night only concert for a cause. For the first time, Cup of Joe, Amiel Sol, Earl Agustin, and Maris Racal will unite on stage in YUGTO: Buhay at Pag-Ibig, slated for Aug. 15 at 8:30 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay City. Tickets are now available at the Helixpay website, http://yugto.helixpay.ph, priced from P2,000 to P7,000.

SB19 launches global fan tilt for Singapore concert

P-POP band SB19 and Sony Music Entertainment Asia are giving fans worldwide the chance to go on the Simula at Wakas World Tour, particularly the Singapore leg. The concert, which will be held on Aug. 24 at Singapore’s Arena @ EXPO, is part of the P-pop group’s biggest international tour to date. A winner will be randomly selected to receive an all-expense-paid trip for two in Singapore, inclusive of round-trip flights from any major airport in the world, a two-night hotel stay for two at V Lavender Hotel with breakfast, two Gold tickets + Hi-bye passes, official concert merchandise, 30% off food vouchers at Tono Izakaya, and an allowance for meals and transfers. Interested participants can fill out this form and submit it on or before Aug. 17 (available only to fans 18 years old and above).

Eastwave Asian Fest ongoing at Lucky Chinatown

THE Eastwave Asian Festival 2025 is ongoing at Lucky Chinatown Mall in Binondo, Manila, until Aug. 17. This is a showcase of local entrepreneurs that sell regional crafts, snacks, and specialty goods. Meanwhile, from Aug. 13 to 30, the Asia Fandom Fest will assemble K-pop fans selling photocards and other merchandise dedicated to Asian stars, all in one marketplace. On Aug. 30, P-pop artists and rising local acts will have a meet-and-greet experience called “StanZone,” with the lineup set to be announced soon. Finally, on Aug. 31, the Asia Pulse Festival concludes the month-long celebration with a high-energy dance cover showdown featuring some of the best Asian pop dance crews in the city.

Clara Benin launching vinyl of her 2nd album

FILIPINO singer-songwriter Clara Benin will be releasing her sophomore album, befriending my tears (and then some), on vinyl. In partnership with independent vinyl retailer Backspacer Records, this edition features expanded versions of the original tracks, including remixes, early demos, and live recordings. The album was first released in 2023 under Sony Music Entertainment’s pan-regional label OFFMUTE. It includes contributions from Gabba Santiago, Sam and Tim Marquez of One Click Straight, and Francis Lorenzo. It will be available exclusively at Backspacer Records starting Aug. 17.

Westlife announces flyaway fan campaign

TO CELEBRATE 25 years of music, the band Westlife is giving fans in the Philippines the chance to join them in London for their 25th Anniversary Concert at the Royal Albert Hall this October. As part of this exclusive fan campaign, two fans will be selected to receive an all-expenses-paid trip to London, including round-trip flights, hotel accommodation, exclusive Westlife merchandise, and tickets to see the band live. The campaign runs until Sept. 30 and is open to fans in Asia. Fans can sign up via westlife.lnk.to/wlfph, with winners to be announced on Oct. 3.

Flower Girl now available on streaming platforms

THE film Flower Girl, produced by The IdeaFirst Company, OctoberTrain Films, and CreaZion Studios, is now available on demand for a limited time on three streaming platforms: iWantTickets, VivaOnePlus, and VMXPlus. It stars Sue Ramirez as Ena, a sanitary napkin endorser and modern Filipina navigating life, love, and ambitions. Her life takes a sudden turn when her vagina mysteriously disappears after she offends a transwoman (played by KaladKaren), who curses her using babaylan powers.

Ena Mori releases new EP

FILIPINO singer-songwriter and producer Ena Mori has dropped her new EP, rOe. Both introspective and sophisticated, the six-track coming-of-age project aims to “navigate the emotional whiplash of entering your twenties with one foot still planted in childhood.” It is co-produced by Ms. Mori with her creative partner Tim Marquez of One Click Straight. The EP is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

MCAD holds free film screenings

THE Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) presents Simulacra for the month of August. As part of MCADxMovingImage, Beall Center for Art + Technology associate director Fatima Manalili curated the three-part screening. It aims to “challenge the ability of a person to distinguish truth from illusion as constructed environments and media blur the line between fact and fiction.” The films are: Ways of Seeing (1972), scheduled for Aug. 27; The Truman Show (1998), scheduled for Aug. 28; and F for Fake (1973), scheduled for Aug. 29. Free and open to the public, the films run from noon to 2 p.m. at the MCAD Multimedia Room, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Design + Arts Campus, Dominga Street, Malate, Manila. Interested participants may e-mail mcad@benilde.edu.ph.

Aurora Music Fest goes to Cebu in Nov.

THE CEBU Aurora Music Festival is back, slated for Nov. 22 this year. There will be performances by SB19, Rico Blanco, Ben&Ben, Cup of Joe, Maki, and Earl Agustin. Tickets, priced from P1,000 to P5,000, are available via SM Tickets outlets and website and https://ticket.epiceventsph.com/.