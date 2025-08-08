FOLLOWING the release of their pre-debut EP Thirsty in June, P-pop girl group FINIX (pronounced “phoenix”) has been increasing their live performances and meet-and-greet appearances, as part of their goal to reach P-pop stardom.

On Aug. 6, FINIX members Aki, Cole, Minhea, Rikka, R-Lo, Tris, and Zia told the press about their aspirations as a proudly Filipino girl group.

“We hope for women out there to see us and hear our music and say that, ‘Oh, I look just like her; I can do that as well and be whoever I want,’” said Aki.

“Nobody is trying to fit us in a box. Nobody is trying to mold us into these dolls, and we’re eternally grateful for that. That’s a big, big part of the message that we’re trying to give out,” she added.

FINIX is under the Wisconsin-based label GKD Records, which started last year after its co-founders, Joshua Stephany and Lucas Webb, discovered Filipino music.

“We found that P-pop was where K-pop was at in the 2009 to 2013 era — full of talent but lacking in infrastructure, especially in music production,” said Mr. Stephany at the press conference.

He explained that he and Mr. Webb started off reacting to K-pop acts and eventually P-pop acts on their YouTube channel. “We got so much love and support from people who loved our conversations about music, and we really wanted to just give that back and build something long-lasting, so we went all in,” he said.

For Mr. Stephany, their role is not that of “foreigners trying to take over,” but as “music professionals investing in something they truly believe in.”

In May last year, they held a round of auditions to start a group, from which they found original members Aki and Rikka. After that, they held the Finding Finix reality show, available to watch on YouTube, to complete the other five slots.

At the recent press conference, the women were clad in an array of black and green camo streetwear, all designed by Rikka, as part of their signature edgy aesthetic. They performed their three singles so far: “Thirsty,” “Sumugal Sa Akin,” and “Click Click Boom.”

Mr. Stephany and Mr. Webb said that after two years of intensive K-pop-style training and music production, FINIX is set for stardom, even while still on their pre-debut journey.

“There will be 27 more new songs to be released by FINIX over the next nine months. That’s two EPs, two full albums, and a few more singles to give them just a little bit more than 31 songs in their first year of debut, representing the largest debut for a P-pop act ever,” they said.

The women teased some of the things their fans can expect from them. FINIX’s songwriters, Zia and Cole, said they want to convey through their music the themes of “women empowerment, fearlessness, love, and mental health.”

“On the music side of things, expect us to dabble in a lot of genres,” said Zia. Meanwhile, Tris said that one of the group’s main influences for dancing is the British girl group Little Mix.

FINIX is also a symbol of rebirth for the women, with many of them coming from unconventional backgrounds. For example, Minhea from Bataan used to sell vegetables at a wet market while R-Lo, who is from California, used to work odd jobs — until they auditioned for Finding Finix and joined the bootcamp with the other women.

Aki explained that they are now working hard to live their dream: “Everyone’s settled in and we now live together. Skills are very important, but what’s crucial for us is the team building.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana