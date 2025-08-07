JAZZ, LIQUOR, men who play, smoke in the air: it’s 2025, but at a floor below Solaire’s main casino, it’s like it’s 1925. At Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s BRB, the people are even reading the newspaper again (my mistake, it’s their menu).

On Aug. 1, Solaire threw a party in this new speakeasy-style bar, making sure that they set the dress code for 1920s decadence (that explained the feathered boas, the furs, the mantillas, the pearl ropes, and the tiaras). This used to be the Baccarat Room & Bar, known for its cigar bar, baccarat room, and gentleman’s club vibe. “We changed the name to BRB and gave it a 1920s theme,” said Sebastian Kellerhoff, vice-president for food and beverage and culinary of Solaire Resort Entertainment City. The cigar bar and the baccarat room were retained.

A jazz band played while we sipped on the Hokey Pokey (Plantation 3 Stars Rum, creme de menthe, cacao, and mint foam) and the Hole in the Wall (Johnnie Walker Black Label, Rosemary Cordial, and Homemade Ginger Beer). More than their Prohibition Era-inspired cocktails, they also boast of a collection of 350 rare whiskies.

“We added signature drinks and bar snacks inspired by the Prohibition era where gin and whiskey were popular,” said Mr. Kellerhoff in an e-mail. “We have bourbon-based cocktails like Dear Mr. Volstead or gin-based cocktails like Dr. Welch.”

These cocktails from the 1920s Prohibition Era of the US, were named by bartenders to thumb their noses at Andrew Volstead, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee which executed the constitutional amendment that prohibited alcohol in the US; and Charles Welch, prohibition crusader and son of the Methodist minister who advocated for the use of alcohol-free wine in churches. The Volstead cocktail is made of Buffalo Trace Whiskey, Cointreau, lemon, mulled wine, and egg white, while the Dr. Welch cocktail has Citadelle Gin, Cocchi Americano wine, Mancino Secco, and grape cordial (the Welch name lives on as the brand of jams and jellies).

As for the menu, we praise the Lobster and Crab Roll (P1,550) as a very indulgent sandwich, with mustard aioli, a full flavor of crab, and even a sprinkling of caviar. We also liked their revival of the Prawn Cocktail, their version smoked, but otherwise served with classic Marie Rose dressing (tomatoes, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and black pepper); sprinkled with olives, Tabasco, celery, and a spritz of lemon. The cocktails go for about P500 and up (the food is a bit more expensive), so it’s manageable for a luxe night out.

Adding to the place’s feel is the cigar bar: “We possess the largest cigar collection in the country and have recently launched Leaf & Barrel, a membership club for cigar and whisky enthusiasts. Membership is free and simply requires you to attend at least one of our events, which are typically held on the second Wednesday of each month,” said Mr. Kellerhoff.

On Thursdays, ladies who are members of Solaire Rewards can join Ladies’ Night, where they can enjoy a free flow of cocktails from 5 to 10 p.m.

Thankfully, the 1920s theme isn’t a one-night only deal. “We have live entertainment with a jazz band and DJ performances after,” he said.

They’re also building up their reputation as a proper cocktail bar with takeovers: they had Shingo Gokan, founder of Gokan in Hong Kong and Sip & Guzzle in New York, visit last March. On Aug. 23, Mr. Lee from Seoul’s Le Chamber, ranked No. 50 on Asia’s Best Bars 2025, will also take over at the bar.

For more information, visit https://sec.solaireresort.com/dining/baccarat-room-and-bar or follow @solaire_brb on Instagram. For reservations, call 8888-8888. — Joseph L. Garcia