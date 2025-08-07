Dining In/Out (08/07/25)

1 of 2

Oatside brings down prices

OATSIDE has lowered its suggested retail prices (SRP) by as much as 25% with the goal of making healthy oat milk available to more people. Consumers can now find the one-liter Barista Blend at P120 SRP, and the 200-mL Original variant at P29 SRP in supermarkets or P34 SRP in convenience stores. The price drop has taken effect across all major retailers nationwide. “The oat milk category in the past has had relatively higher prices. As we have scaled over the last three years, we’ve worked hard to find efficiencies through our supply chain and we are passing these savings on to consumers as part of our mission to make oat milk a staple in more households,” said Benedict Lim, founder and chief executive officer of Oatside, in a statement. “While the prices are new, there has been no change to our product formula and Oatside has the same creamy, malty taste you’re used to, made with roasted oats and our proprietary enzyme extraction process. Oatside’s oat milks are lower in sugar, lactose-free, contain no cholesterol, and have similar levels of calcium as dairy milk per serving.” The price reductions are effective across major supermarkets, groceries, and convenience stores nationwide. For more information, visit the website at https://oatside.com.

Discovery Samal introduces The Bistro

DISCOVERY SAMAL opens The Bistro, a refined dining concept nestled beside its villa pool. The Bistro’s menu features globally inspired cuisine and island freshness, offering selections such as Taste of Italy for its pasta selections, Gourmet Plates for the mains, Curated Meats for the steak selection, and Sweet Endings for the desserts. Starters include USDA Prime Beef Carpaccio or Gratinated Angel Hair Scallops. The Taste of Italy selection highlights options such as the Classic Cheese Wheel Carbonara or Cream Cheese and Portobello Lasagna, while the Gourmet Plates present items such as Surf n Turf (Lobster Tail Thermidor with USDA Prime Tenderloin), Sous Vide Pork Chop, Herb Cruster Rack of Lamb, or Herb and Feta Chicken Roulade. The Curated Meats selection features grilled steaks and slow-roasted specialties. Desserts range from Rose Water Chocolate Mousse, Malagos Chocolate Lava Cake, Flaming Baked Alaska, and Classic Crepe Suzette. The Bistro also boasts a wide wine selection. The Bistro at Discovery Samal is open daily for lunch from noon to 2 p.m. and dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended. For more information, visit www.discoverysamal.com/dining/the-bistro.

Kenny Rogers presents new Chipotle Double Dippers

KENNY ROGERS Roasters is making double-dipping acceptable with its new creation: Chipotle Double Dippers — dip once for flavor, dip twice for crunch. This offering brings together flavor and texture. The Chipotle Double Dippers Roast Whole Roasted Chicken is marinated in chipotle spices, served with salsa and crunchy BBQ sprinkles for added flavor and crunch. It’s also available as the Chipotle Double Dippers Solo B (chicken, served with salsa and crunchy BBQ sprinkles, two side dishes, a muffin, and rice), Chipotle Double Dippers Ribs, and Chipotle Double Dippers Salsa and Sprinkles (tomato-based salsa made with garlic and herbs paired with crunchy sprinkles). The Chipotle Double Dippers will be available for dine-in, take-out, or delivery. Customers can order online at www.kennysrogersdelivery.com.ph, via Grab Food, Food Panda, or by calling the hotline: 8-555-9000.