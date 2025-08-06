Theatre Group Asia adapts Into the Woods for PHL audience

THE FIRST production of Theatre Group Asia (TGA) is a local interpretation of a beloved Broadway musical, Into the Woods, boasting a star-studded cast of Filipino talent based here and abroad.

Set to run from Aug. 7 to 31 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati, the musical is faithful to the 1986 material by Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) and James Lapine (book). However, its cast as well as its incorporation of Filipino myth-making and perspectives will make it “a little bit different.”

“We want to show the multiplicity of what it means to be Filipino. How do we curate content that not only serves the Filipino theater-going community but opens up the definition of theater to new generations?” said TGA artistic director Clint Ramos, at a press conference in Makati on July 31.

The 24-show run of Into the Woods follows a project staged by TGA producers last year, Request sa Radyo, a wordless play that was also distinctly Filipino.

Mr. Ramos added that Into the Woods reflects their focus on “the exchange of ideas between folks here and also the global Filipino — and how we can create world-class theater together.

“We want to put up a production that actually considers the Filipino condition,” he said.

Helming the musical are theater director Chari Arespacochaga, who is also a theater educator at Florida State University, and music director and conductor Gerard Salonga, who will be leading the full 19-piece Filharmonika Orchestra. Filling out the main creative team are set designer Ohm David, costume designer Raven Ong, lighting designer Cha See, and sound designer Megumi Katayama.

The 16-member cast includes theater icon Lea Salonga as The Witch, Broadway star Arielle Jacobs as Cinderella, Philippine comedy legend Eugene Domingo as Jack’s Mother, international theater and television actor Josh Dela Cruz as Prince Charming/the Wolf, theater actors Nyoy Volante and Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante as the Baker and the Baker’s Wife, young actor (and Lea Salonga’s child) Nic Chien as Jack, international performer Joreen Bautista as Rapunzel, and singer and actor Mark Bautista as Rapunzel’s Prince.

Also in the cast are Teetin Villanueva as Little Red Riding Hood, Kakki Teodoro and Sarah Facuri as Cinderella’s Stepsisters, Tex Ordoñez-De Leon as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Carla Guevara Laforteza as Granny/The Giant, Jamie Wilson (who is also assistant director) as Cinderella’s Father/Steward, and theater impresario Rody Vera as the Narrator.

A UNIQUE TAKE

The project marks 30 years since Ms. Salonga last played the role of the Witch in a Singaporean production.

“The difference is life experience, and knowing more and more deeply about the human condition than I did the first time I played this role,” she said.

On the specific changes that have added depth to her perspective, she said: “I’ve had a child, I’ve seen more of the world, for better or for worse… I think there is a part of me that is joyful and optimistic, there’s also a part that’s sort of… a little cynical or knows what that’s like. But there’s always a part of me that remains hopeful.”

Ms. Arespacochaga said it was important to direct the entire production in such a way that brought out the cleverness of the material.

“The show is like a very smart, clever putting-together of fairytales. And as a people, Filipinos are storytellers. We build community by sharing stories. And I think that was our main sort of way into it,” Ms. Arespacochaga said.

She added that fairytales being about myths fits with “how Filipinos live with the mythic on a day-to-day basis.

“That’s been the beacon for our show, for our production, and that was also the guiding force for the casting,” she explained. “The definition of Filipino is so vast — there is a multitude of one for each individual, so what it means to be Filipino is so different.”

TGA was founded by its creative director Mr. Ramos, Samsung Performing Arts Theater director Christopher Mohnani, and the late theater director Bobby Garcia.

Mr. Ramos explained that it was Mr. Garcia’s initiative to let global Filipino talent shine by passing on their knowledge.

“Every artist we engage with, we actually contractually obligate to do masterclasses for free,” he said. Many of the actors in Into the Woods have held or are set to hold masterclasses. “It’s not just about mounting a show; it’s about making sure the knowledge of how gets passed on.”

A STRONG CAST

For Ms. Guevara Laforteza, taking on the dual role of the Granny and the Giant, it has been an enriching experience so far, especially as “a learning actor.”

“I think there’s a reason why Bobby chose this particular cast individually, because he knew that we were going to work well together. He knew we had that discipline, and the passion, and the love for the musical, for Stephen Sondheim’s music,” she said.

Ms. Domingo, best known for her comedy work in film and television, complimented many of the cast members for their professionalism, firstly Ms. Salonga for being “a world-class talent.”

She described Broadway star Ms. Jacobs as “beautiful, inside and out,” much like her Cinderella, recounting a story where the actress approached her and gave her encouragement in rehearsals.

Although of Filipino descent, this is Ms. Jacobs’ first time in the Philippines.

“My mom lived in Baguio before she and her family moved to the States,” she said at the press conference. “I always felt a connection to my Filipino roots, but I didn’t know exactly what that meant because I haven’t touched soil. Now, it’s helped me learn more about who I am.

“I didn’t realize how rooted my passions were to my heritage.”

Another Filipino-American talent in the cast is Mr. Dela Cruz, who is taking on the dual role of Cinderella’s Prince and The Wolf. He is known for hosting the popular kids’ television show Blue’s Clues & You!.

“I’ve played a wolf in an episode before, but I love this one because it’s a completely fun and different character, whereas as prince I get to play off of the rest of the cast more,” he told members of the media.

On working with the rest of the cast, he said, “It’s so inspiring to be part of this. I can be spontaneous because we feel safe around each other to make mistakes and just play.”

Mr. Vera, who plays the Narrator, expressed that this level of collaboration is more than welcome in the theater world.

“Before, there was a time when theater companies were very parochial. They didn’t share skills and actors,” he said. “This is a great example of people from all over as one big community, offering different perspectives.”

Into the Woods runs from Aug. 7 to 31 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati. Tickets are sold out.

TGA’s next production will be A Chorus Line, which will be presented in March of 2026. Auditions will be held in Manila, Cebu, Bacolod, and Davao from September through November. For details on the auditions, visit www.theatregroupasia.com. — Brontë H. Lacsamana