Entertainment News (08/05/25)

Clara Benin to hold a two-night concert

FOLLOWING the sold-out success of her 2023 concert at the Music Museum, Clara Benin returns to the stage with a celebration of the records that shaped her artistic journey. Born On A Rainy Night: Celebrating 10 Years of Human Eyes and Riverchild is a two-night concert happening on Oct. 3 and 4 at the Manila Metropolitan Theater. Presented by minsan studio, the special show reimagines Ms. Benin’s early work with a 30-piece orchestra, under the musical direction and arrangement of Ria Villena-Osorio. It draws from her 2015 debut album Human Eyes and EP Riverchild. Tickets are now available via www.minsan.studio.

Dolly de Leon joins Apple TV+ series

FILIPINO actress Dolly de Leon is joining the cast of the Apple TV+ series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. The CreaZion Studios artist will star alongside Tatiana Maslany. The half-hour darkly comedic thriller is created, written, and executive produced by David J. Rosen. It follows a newly divorced mom (played by Ms. Maslany) who spirals into a world of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer. Ms. De Leon takes on a series regular role as Detective Sofia Gonzalez.

Science museum opens in Iloilo City

SCIENCE XPdition has opened in Iloilo City at Festive Walk Iloilo as the province’s first science museum inside a mall. Featuring over 40 immersive exhibits across 10 themed labs, the attraction brings science to life through play and discovery. Designed for learners of all ages, it blends education and entertainment, offering a new kind of learning destination for Western Visayas.

Rico Blanco drops new song

OPM icon Rico Blanco is back with “Paalam,” a simple ballad on goodbyes. Equal parts love song and meditation on loss, “Paalam” contemplates the emotional weight of parting, inspired by a former bandmate’s departure in the 1990s. The song evolved over time and took deeper shape with kundiman arrangements and intricate orchestral builds following the recent passing of Mr. Blanco’s brother. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Glico Philippines, SM Cinema renew cookie partnership

THE biscuit brand Pocky will continue to be offered in 78 SM Cinemas nationwide. This follows the renewal of a partnership between confectionery manufacturer Glico and SM Cinema, signifying their second year of collaboration. The agreement stipulates that Pocky will continue to be the exclusive biscuit brand sold at the mall cinema’s Snack Bars across the country.

It All Started In May releases 2nd single

A MONTH after their debut with the single “O’ Kay Tamis,” OPM band It All Started In May has dropped their second single, “Pasado.” This release is about admiring someone from afar and wondering if they’re out of your league, set to a lighthearted melody. “Pasado” is now available on all streaming platforms.

GMA Network celebrates FPJ’s birth month

GMA Network is paying tribute to the legendary action star Fernando Poe, Jr. (FPJ) on his birth month, with an action-packed lineup of his timeless classics. “FPJ sa GMA” includes an Aug. 10 airing of Ang Maestro (1981) featuring Pacquito Diaz. The action continues on Aug. 17 with Iyo ang Tondo, Kanya ang Cavite (1986), where FPJ teams up with another action icon, Ramon Revilla, Sr., in a story of territorial pride and brotherhood. On Aug. 24, the lighthearted Pakners (2003) sees FPJ share the screen with billiards legend Efren “Bata” Reyes. Capping off the month on Aug. 31 is Ang Lalaki… Ang Alamat… Ang Baril (1978) with Marianne dela Riva. These classic FPJ films air every Sunday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. on GMA Network.

Eraserheads performs at Electric Fun Music Festival

THE ERASERHEADS is set to headline the Electric Fun Music Festival on Oct. 18 at the SMDC Festival Grounds, Aseana City, Parañaque. It has announced that its two-hour set featuring fan favorites and deep cuts will also include a performance of its new song, “Get This Love Thing Down.” Tickets are available via PalawanPay and SM Tickets. VIP and SVIP tickets will include access to the band’s soundcheck prior to the show.

Filipino podcasters on Spotify go visual

THE NUMBER of Filipino creators publishing video podcasts on Spotify has grown by nearly four times in the past year, according to the platform. It has also seen more Filipino creators embracing video to bring their shows to life, with over half of the Philippines’ top 20 podcasts now offering video content on Spotify. Examples include Sam YG and DJ Chacha’s long-running podcast Lecheng Pag-ibig ’To, and duo Ashley Rivera and Hershey Neri’s comedy show Chicks 2 Go.

Comedy icon Roderick Paulate in Mudrasta

THE family-comedy Mudrasta, starring comedy icon Roderick Paulate, is hitting screens nationwide on Aug. 20. He stars alongside a big cast that includes Tonton Gutierrez, Elmo Magalona, Carmi Martin, Awra Briguela, Arkin Magalona, Ruby Ruiz, Joel Saracho, Sunshine Teodoro, Debbie Garcia, Odette Khan, and Celia Rodriguez. The story follows Victor “Beki” Labrador (Mr. Paulate) as he reconnects with a past love, Enrique Santillanes (Mr. Gutierrez). After Enrique’s passing, Beki inherits half of his estate and a stake in the family business, provided he lives with Enrique’s orphaned children (Elmo and Arkin Magalona) and their grandmother (Celia Rodriguez). The film was produced by CreaZion Studios and directed by Julius Ruslin Alfonso.

Korean spy thriller Tempest on Disney+

THE international spy thriller Tempest is coming to the Disney+ streaming platform on Sept. 10. It centers on an assassination attempt made on a presidential candidate and a multinational conspiracy. Tempest stars Gianna Jun and Gang Dongwon in the lead roles, with Korean-American actor John Cho supporting. Other cast members are Lee Misook, Park Haejoon, Christopher Gorham, Michael Gaston, and Spencer Garrett. Tempest is directed by Kim Heewon and co-directed by Korea’s leading martial arts director Heo Myeonghaeng.

Bravecto 365 offers year-long protection from fleas

PET PROTECTION brand Bravecto has released Bravecto 365, offered by veterinarians nationwide, which keeps dogs safe from fleas for a full year. Unlike other protections, it does not require monthly administration, and is effective with just one dose. It comes in an injectable suspension. It protects dogs six months and older from ticks and fleas. It is now available in vet clinics nationwide.