AN ANTI-AGING skincare line from France, Filorga — known for its topical products which are supposed to have the same efficacy as injectable treatments — is now available in the Philippines.

Rustan Marketing Corp. officially launched the line of creams and serums during a luncheon on July 31 in Rockwell, Makati.

Founded in 1978 by aesthetic doctor Dr. Michel Tordjman, it began by revitalizing injectable solutions used by medical professionals across Europe. One of their lines, the Time Filler, plays with the concept: the wrinkle-correcting collection is inspired by five in-clinic aesthetic techniques, including botulinum toxin and tensor threads.

Filorga, which has its own laboratories in France and the US, developed its own proprietary complex, called NCEF (New Cellular Encapsulated Factors), to include in its products. NCEF combines hyaluronic acid, vitamins, amino acids, minerals, coenzymes, and antioxidants.

“We have our own R&D laboratory,” said Pauline Nat, Filorga global travel retail director and APAC director during a talk at the launch. “If you want efficiency, you need to have science.”

Filorga’s lines include the aforementioned Time-Filler, NCEF-Revitalize (serum, cream, and sheet mask for comprehensive skin renewal that boosts skin tone, firmness, and radiance), Hydra-Hyal (five types of hyaluronic acid for hydration), Global Repair Advanced (anti-aging with niacinamide, omega oils, peony, and rose extracts), Lift-Structure (collagen-boosting actives and peptides to lift the skin), Oxygen-Glow (radiance through oxygen boosters, hyaluronic acid, and enzymes), a triple action eye care line, a cream mask with collagen and elastin, and a three-step cleansing line.

“Before I do any treatment on my patients, I usually really emphasize the importance of having good quality skincare,” said dermatologist Gaile Robredo Vitas at the event.

“Healthy skin is your foundation,” she said. “Treatments and procedures amplify your skincare, but they should never replace it.”

With most of the lines of Filorga emphasizing anti-aging properties, Dr. Robredo Vitas was asked about the appropriate age to start using Filorga (or other anti-aging skincare lines). “More than the age, it’s actually what your skin is going through right now. We have a lot of patients in their early 30s who already have wrinkles and pigmentation,” she said. “What I do want to encourage is to start having a skincare routine at an early age.”

Already beloved by certain TV stars in the US, according to the company’s US website, Ms. Nat explained why they chose the Philippines as their next market. “We see a rising demand for effective skincare in the Philippines. The Philippines is one of markets in Asia where the medically dispensed products — the products sold by the doctor — has the highest penetration in the market. It really means the customers are asking the doctors, ‘What is good for me?’ We see the market potential, and we see customers being more demanding.”

The prices for Filorga products range from P1,450 for the Skin-Prep Micellar Solution to P5,950 for the Time-Filler 5XP Correction Cream. Filorga is available in-store at Rustan’s (Makati, Shangri-La Plaza, Alabang, Cebu); dermHQ, BeautiqueMD clinics, and online at Rustans.com, Trunc.ph, and Zalora. — Joseph L. Garcia