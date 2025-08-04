Style (08/04/25)

1 of 4

Pomelo will open two stores in Manila

POMELO FASHION, a Southeast Asian omnichannel fashion platform, has partnered with the SSI Group and will open Pomelo’s first Philippine store at Glorietta, Makati, on Aug. 20, followed by a second store opening at Robinsons Place Malate on Aug. 28. The distribution partnership will also expand into e-commerce, with Pomelo already available on Zalora as of July, and soon to launch on Shopee. Founded in 2013, Pomelo is known for its chic style, digital-first approach, and signature “Tap.Try.Buy.” shopping experience. Popular across Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, Pomelo offers trend-driven and eco-conscious fashion through its “Down To Earth” initiative. Customers can shop via the app, website, or at physical stores. “The Filipino customer is fashion-forward, digitally connected, and values unique shopping experiences, which perfectly aligns with what Pomelo stands for,” said David Jou, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Pomelo, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome Pomelo to Manila as part of the SSI Group’s commitment to bringing the best of global fashion to the Filipino market,” said Anthony T. Huang, president and CEO of the SSI Group, Inc., in the same statement. “Pomelo’s bold, trend-forward style and digital-first approach align perfectly with the evolving tastes of today’s modern consumers.”

Uniqlo, Disney mark Magic for All anniversary

UNIQLO and Disney Consumer Products are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Magic for All, a joint project that mixes clothing with the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars brands. Various anniversary projects to commemorate this milestone, including the reissue of classic designs, will be gradually rolled out from July 2025 through August 2026. Magic for All has presented special collections that can only be found at Uniqlo, featuring characters such as Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and characters from other classic films and franchises such as Disney Princess, Marvel’s Avengers, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, and more. The archive collection will be available starting Aug. 4. Uniqlo will release a flannel Mickey Mouse stuffed toy reminiscent of the first Magic for All collection, and a Timeless UT collection, with reprints and redesigns of past shirts. In addition, Disney Art UT, with characters drawn by six notable artists, will be released on Aug. 4. View the collection at https://uniqlo.com/ph/en/special-feature/cp/ut/magic-for-all.

Rustans.com celebrates anniversary with promos

RUSTANS.COM marks its 6th anniversary celebration this August with online-exclusive deals, gifts, events, and prizes. Throughout the month, Rustans.com will unveil a series of curated online flash sale events across categories. There will be 30% off on selected clothing styles on Aug. 8, 25% off on selected beauty items on Aug. 22, and 25% off on selected home items on Aug. 29. The biggest event is Rustans.com’s Anniversary Sale weekend from Aug. 15 to 18, where customers can enjoy up to 60% off on selected items. An extra 10% off also awaits Rustan’s Frequent Shoppers Program (FSP) members and cardholders of Rustans.com’s bank partners when they spend at least P5,000 online during the Anniversary Sale. Rustans.com will also give a complimentary Maximus Toaster for online purchases of at least P50,000 from Aug. 15 to 31. Rustan’s FSP members will get exclusive access to the Anniversary Raffle. For every P10,000 single-receipt online purchase from Aug. 1 to 31, they earn a chance to win one of these prizes: the Grand Prize (P100,000 Rustans.com e-Gift Certificate), a Samsonite Apinex Spinner (Latte) Three-Piece Set, Breville Bambino Plus Black Truffle Espresso Machine and Breville Smart Grinder Pro, or a Maison Margiela Lazy Sunday Morning Collection. Customers will get Rustan’s signature gift wrapping even when they shop online. Packages can be received earlier with Rustans.com’s Same-Day/Next-Day Delivery service to selected Metro Manila locations, and FSP members get a lower minimum spend of P2,500 for free shipping and FSP points earning from online purchases. For details visit Rustans.com and follow @rustansph on Facebook and Instagram.

Careline launches Lip Lock Lacquer

CARELINE has released its Lip Lock Lacquer, described by the brand as a new line of high-impact lip colors. It is a gloss-meets-matte hybrid that delivers intense pigment, long wear, and a weightless feel. The lacquer sets to a matte finish but starts off with a nourishing shine, thanks to its Vitamin E-infused formula. The Careline Lip Lock Lacquer collection includes 12 shades: Reserved (tulipwood nude), Idealist (rosewood rogue), Visionary (salmon pink), Sensor (maroon), Diplomats (deep sangria), Doer (carmine red), Champ (magenta), Venturer (bright hibiscus), Extro (shadowy purple), Sponty (dark maroon), Intro (burnt burgundy), and Mastermind (nude). Careline Lip Lock Lacquer is available at P375 in all leading department stores, Watsons mall stores, and online via Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.