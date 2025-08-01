Song marks their first Filipino-Indonesian collaboration

FILIPINO balladeer Christian Bautista has released his latest single, featuring Indonesian superstar Raisa, titled “Rainbow,” a cover of a soulful pop-R&B OPM classic by South Border.

Both artists met at a 13-city ASEAN concert in Japan in 2024. They shared the stage as fellow performers, formed a friendship, and found it easy to collaborate.

The track follows Mr. Bautista’s recent move to a new record label, Sony Music Entertainment. It marks a partnership between the label’s Philippine and Indonesian counterparts.

Raisa said “Rainbow” by South Border was a popular song in Indonesia, though she wasn’t aware back then that it was actually by a Filipino artist.

“When I found out, I was surprised. It has such a special meaning — not just about love but about life. It’s a reassurance of rainbow after the rain. It’s something people can relate to and carry with them every day,” she said in a statement.

During a media preview for the single on July 30, Mr. Bautista told BusinessWorld that it was a great opportunity to turn the beloved classic into a duet.

“I wanted to do it because it’s not usually sung as a duet, and Raisa was so happy about the idea,” he explained. “We found out each other’s styles, and magic happened in the recording studio.”

He added that the cover has more vocal riffs and runs compared to the original, which reflects his musical influences.

“In high school I always loved singing Boyz II Men. And ever since I came on (the TV singing competition) The Clash as a judge, I’ve always told them that I look for versatility,” Mr. Bautista said. “When I started, I sang Josh Groban songs and theater. I did a lot of musical (theater) songs and ballads. Sometimes I experimented with rock. Now, it’s a little bit of R&B.

“Raisa gives off this energy as well, of wanting to collaborate and make something new.”

The song is also a chance for him to cater to his fans in Indonesia, where he has enjoyed immense popularity throughout his music career.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Raisa described the collaboration as an opportunity for her to reach an audience in the Philippines. “It’s a huge market with so many great singers and amazing music. I’ve never tapped into that market before, and I want to expand my reach. I hope the Filipino audience will welcome me,” she said.

On the song choice, Mr. Bautista said that they aim to remind people of the power of the beloved ballad through the cover.

“Everyone is dealing with something, but when you hear ‘Rainbow,’ it tells you not to worry, that it’s going to be okay,” he said.

He also spoke of his longevity in the music industry — pointing to not being comfortable and wanting to “do more” as his motivation, which he is now doing under Sony Music.

“For artists like me who have been in the industry for more than two decades, it’s always about, ‘who can I still inspire with the light that I’m given and the time that I’m given?’”

“Rainbow” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms. — Brontë H. Lacsamana