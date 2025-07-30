LES MISÉRABLES: World Tour Spectacular — a reimagining of the famed musical, which is approaching its 40th anniversary of performances at London’s Sondheim Theatre — will be coming to Manila in January 2026 at The Theatre at Solaire, it was announced on Tuesday.

The World Tour Spectacular is expanded from Les Misérables The Staged Concert, which had over 200 performances in London’s West End. The production is, according to a statement, “on a scale never seen before in Manila, with a company and crew of over 110, including an international all-star cast and a large ensemble of musicians, both Filipino and international, performing live on stage.”

The World Tour Spectacular premiered across the UK and Europe in September 2024. During its recent Australian run, “the tour achieved record-breaking attendance, building on its unprecedented box office success.”

Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and Nick Grace Management, Les Misérables: World Tour Spectacular will run from Jan. 20 to Feb. 15, 2026, at the Theatre at Solaire, with the Manila season presented by GMG Productions. Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 11 exclusively via TicketWorld. Early access will be available through UnionBank of the Philippines, GMG Productions’ official 2025 season bank sponsor and pre-sale partner. Interested parties can also join the GMG Les Misérables: World Tour Spectacular Waitlist at www.gmg-productions.com. The pre-sale period runs from Aug. 4 to 7.

“We’re beyond thrilled to bring this monumental show back to Manila. This time in a groundbreaking, never-before-seen format,” GMG Productions Chief Executive Officer Carlos Candal was quoted as saying in a press release. “Filipino audiences have always shown an incredible passion for world-class theater, and we know Les Misérables: World Tour Spectacular will be unlike anything they’ve experienced before. It’s an epic reimagining of the world’s greatest musical, and we’re honored to be part of its journey around the world.”