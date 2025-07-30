Arts & Culture (07/30/25)

1 of 5

Hamlet, A Streetcar Named Desire onscreen

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), through its groundbreaking program CCP National Theatre Live, traverses the complex human mind in classics Hamlet and A Streetcar Named Desire. Shot live from the National Theatres in London, Hamlet will be screened on July 29, 6 p.m., at Glorietta 4 Cinema 4 in Makati City, while A Streetcar Named Desire will be shown at the Ayala Malls Vertis North and Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Cebu on the same date and time. Academy Award-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch plays the titular character in William Shakespeare’s most famous play, Hamlet. Meanwhile, Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby, and Ben Foster lead the cast in Tennessee Williams’ timeless masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire. Regular ticket prices are P300 in Makati and Cebu, and P350 in Vertis North, with special ticket price for students at P150 upon presentation of valid ID. Visit the cinema ticket booth or book online via www.sureseats.com.

Rep, BP present Peter and the Wolf

BALLET meets drama meets orchestral music as Ballet Philippines (BP), Repertory Philippines (Rep), and the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) collaborate for a kid-friendly season opener: Peter and the Wolf, a symphonic tale for children, and Little Red Riding Hood, a full-length ballet. Throughout the performance, live orchestral music will be provided by the MSO, with the full orchestra remaining onstage for the entire show. Peter and the Wolf and Little Red Riding Hood will run for five performances from Aug. 1 to 3 at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City. Tickets are available via TicketWorld and at the Solaire Box Office.

Side Show: The Musical ongoing at Power Mac

ONGOING until Aug. 17 at Circuit Makati’s Power Mac Center Spotlight is the Sandbox Collective’s production of Side Show: The Musical, which revolves around the life of conjoined twins and their fellow “freaks” who live in a carnival in 1930s America. The cast features Jon Santos, Tanya Manalang, Molly Langley, and Marvin Ong. Tickets are available through Ticket2me.

New group presents Sopranong Kalbo

A NEW theater company, Teatro Meron, presents Rolando Tinio’s translation of Eugene Ionesco’s Sopranong Kalbo (The Bald Soprano), a classic of the Theater of the Absurd. Directed by Ron Capinding, it will have performances on Aug. 8 to 10 at the Rizal Minitheater of the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City. It stars Joel Macabenta, Miren Alvarez-Fabregas, Joseph dela Cruz, Pickles Leonidas, Goldie Soon, and Yam Yuzon. Tickets come in different categories, priced from P700 to P800 and are available at Ticket2Me.

New translation of Joaquin’s Portrait of the Artist

ARETÉ ATENEO is producing a Filipino translation of Nick Joaquin’s classic A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino, entitled Quomodo Desolata Es? The translation was written by Jerry Respeto and Guelan Varela-Luarca who is also the director. The play is set in Intramuros just before World War II and follows two sisters as they see the world change around them. It stars Gan Pangilinan, Dephine Buencamino, Omar Uddin, Vino Mabalat, and John Sanchez. There will be performances from Aug. 8 to 17 at the Hyundai Hall, Areté, Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City. Tickets range in price from P999 to P1,499 and are available via Helixpay.

Raco Ruiz mounts 4th exhibit at Secret Fresh

VISUAL ARTIST Raco Ruiz has his fourth solo exhibit, NO WORRYS, running until Aug. 8 at Secret Fresh Gallery, Ronac Art Center, Ortigas Ave., San Juan City. Known for his signature blend of pop culture and personal storytelling, Mr. Raco is introducing a new series anchored by his original character, Razzl the Clown, now joined by a dopamine-dependent dalmatian named Dopa.

Saturday Group opens 57th anniversary exhibit

ARTISTS collective Saturday Group has marked their 57th anniversary with a major exhibit, 57, at Gallery Big at Shangri-La Plaza mall in Mandaluyong City. It is running until Aug. 9. The Saturday Group members who are part of the show include Ronnie Bercero, Franklin Caña, Daisy Carlos, Salvador Ching, Buds Convocar, Nida Cranbourne, Jonathan Dangue, Anna De Leon, Robert Deniega, Ysa Gernale, Maryrose Gisbert, Amado Hidalgo, Celeste Lecaroz, Francis Nacion, Roel Obemio, Carlo Ongchangco, Anthony Palo, Tessie Picaña, Omi Reyes, Joy Rojas, Eman Santos, Aner Sebastian, Sheila Tiangco, Magoo Valencia, Lydia Velasco, Joseph Villamar, Jik Villanueva, Migs Villanueva, Gene Artango-Villasper, Inna Nanep-Vitasa, Chewy Yap, and Melissa Yeung Yap.