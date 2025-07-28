Watsons spotlights hair care products

AS BOTH a health and beauty retailer with over 1,000 stores in the Philippines, Watsons launched its latest mission — to encourage Filipinos to find hair care solutions through their range of products.

The wellness chain held its “Flip It, Flaunt It” campaign this July at the SM Mall of Asia Main Atrium. There, it showcased a lineup of hair care products, including trusted brands like Urban Care, Mise en Scene, L’Oréal, in-house brand Naturals by Watsons, Dove, Tsubaki, Fino, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Vitresse, and more.

Some brands offered free makeovers with hair color applications, professional stylings, and personalized scalp analysis, in partnership with Parlon. Mainly, the booths featured shampoos, conditioners, hair color, styling products, electrical tools, and the like.

The campaign also included a range of talks where hair stylists and hair care experts shared tips.

“Curls, beach waves, and textured waves enhance how the color pops out,” said celebrity hair stylist Matt Ledesma at a talk on July 16, regarding hair trends Filipinos should watch out for. “It’s trending, but at the same time, timeless.”

He recommended products that add “volume and texture,” like those from Kérastase, L’Oreal, and Color Wow, as well as hair extensions. “I think it’s really important to use the right products to achieve beautiful, voluminous hair that moves,” he added.

For Junie Sierra, chief executive officer and creative director of THE BLOC by Junie Sierra & Co., Filipinos have to be more aware about the little ways they can actually damage their hair.

“Shampooing without conditioner [is one],” he said, explaining how conditioner replenishes the moisture that is stripped away by the shampoo. Not using it leads to dry, tangled, and frizzy hair.

Mr. Sierra also advised against showering with hot water or excessively using hot tools to dry the hair. “Heat damages our hair’s cuticle and can give us a hard time combing later. And when that happens, your hair is more likely to be prone to breakage,” he said.

The hair stylists on the panel concluded that those who prefer hot showers should at least rinse the hair with cold water after the conditioner.

Mike Feliciano of Marqed Salon and Mark Rosales of MARK’ed Salon agreed that knowing your own hair is best, instead of copying what works for others.

“The first step for great hair is knowing your hair and scalp status,” said Mr. Rosales. “Stop guessing. Know your hair. Create your own mark.”

Mr. Feliciano gave advice to those considering dyeing their hair: “Don’t DIY. Sometimes, you just want to feel lighter or have fun, and that should guide your color choice.”

Watsons also rolled out Hair Chair Stories, an online series hosted by dermatologist Dr. Jarische Lao-Ang, celebrity hairstylist Dominic Mangat, and Watsons Beauty Advisor Rachel Samon. The series tackles everyday hair issues like dandruff, coloring upkeep, curly hair care, and more, now on Watsons’ Instagram and TikTok pages.

Shoppers are encouraged to download the Watsons app to unlock exclusive deals on hair care products, with Watsons Club Members able to enjoy up to 50% off, Buy 1 Take 1, and gift promos.

— Brontë H. Lacsamana