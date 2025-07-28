ALICE + OLIVIA (stylized alice + olivia) has arrived in Manila, specifically at Greenbelt 5.

The brand, launched in 2002, is a favorite of celebrities, Hollywood and otherwise. Known wearers of the brand include the Hilton sisters Paris and Nicky, Heidi Klum, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba.

During the store’s opening on July 24, BusinessWorld saw their Spring/Summer 2025 line, showing off a lot of Toile de Jouy prints, and another pattern reminiscent of Azulejo, Portugal’s famous blue-and-white tiles. There were also lots of eyelet and muslin blouses, and more fun ones like blouses printed with swimsuits and a dress printed with palms.

It’s all blooms with chintzy floral prints, but we get to more serious territory with a sage green peplum suit embroidered all over with pink poppies. There are bejeweled shift dresses and tunics a la Jackie Kennedy, presenting the brand’s vintage-style slant. Absolutely stunning was a dress and a matching jacket appliquéd and embroidered all over with flowers, sequins, and pearls (the jacket alone costs about P79,000). The price ranges from a little less than P10,000 to slightly higher than P70,000, with prices averaging at the P27,000 mark.

The brand dispenses with monograms, and instead places the stylized face of its founder, Stacey Bendet, in things like cardigans, buttons, and shopping bags (not on all of them; the search for her form in a chignon, black sunglasses and red lipstick can be a fun game). Ms. Bendet and another founder named the brand after their mothers; according to a release, Ms. Bendet founded the brand in the search of the perfect pair of pants.

In the Philippines, Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. “Bringing Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet to the Philippines reflects SSI Group’s commitment to curating world-class fashion brands for our evolving market. As we continue to elevate the local retail experience, Alice + Olivia’s debut marks an exciting chapter for both style-savvy shoppers and the local fashion landscape,” said Anthony T. Huang, President and chief executive officer of SSI Group, Inc. — JLG