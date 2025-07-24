HUMAN MADE, the Japanese streetwear brand by designer and et cetera Nigo has teamed up with Shake Shack for a collaboration that marries fashion and food.

We called Nigo a “designer and et cetera” because he founded Bape in the 1990s, founded Human Made in 2010, and became artistic director of Kenzo. He’s also part of rap group Teriyaki Boyz, making for an interesting portfolio. Meanwhile, Shake Shack burgers have been an ambassador of New York-cool since 2004. It has 610 locations, including over 390 in 34 US States and the District of Columbia, and over 215 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

We went to their Central Square BGC branch on July 22 for a taste of the collaboration’s offerings. The collabs were released in Japan on July 19, and the region followed suit, with launches in Seoul and Hong Kong (Mainland China launches the full menu on Aug. 6). Human Made has offered up caps, shirts, pouches, and other accessories to the rest of the region; the Philippines got the enamel key ring and pins, in the shape of a burger, with that Human Made-style.

As for the menu items, Shake Shack offered its homage to Human Made through the Teriyaki Shack Cheeseburger topped with teriyaki glaze, toasted black and white sesame seeds, pickled daikon, crispy onions, scallions and sweet soy mayo on a toasted potato bun. This was followed up by Human Made Curry Cheese fries: crispy crinkle cut fries topped with curry cheese sauce, applewood-smoked bacon and scallions. While comforting, you can’t kiss someone after this burger due to the strong onion-forward flavors. The fries should stay on the menu permanently, because they are such a treat.

Other things introduced during the tasting were smaller sizes of Shake Shack’s shakes (get the Black and White which is vanilla and chocolate fudge), and their breakfast menu (Egg N’ Cheese; Arugula, Egg N’ Cheese; That, and Bacon; Breakfast Potato; and Grilled Cheese).

“Nigo is really a big fan of Japanese cuisine and also American culture,” said Kate Villasenor, marketing director at Good Eats Specialists, Inc. The company is under the SSI Group, the exclusive franchise holder of Shake Shack in the Philippines, as well as of SaladStop!. “We’re believers of quality and also innovation, but at the same time making sure that the heritage is brought into the product.”

On collaborations with non-culinary figures, Ms. Villasenor said, “It’s making sure that we are still making ourselves relevant in the community. Not just in the culinary community, but also those perpetuating that lifestyle: in terms of innovation, in terms of being just among the community who care about the environment, about their friends and family.”

She said in a speech: “Though we might be originating from different backgrounds, our mutual commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural communication unites us.”

All menu items from the collaboration will be served in exclusive packaging featuring the heart-burger collaboration icon.

The limited-edition key ring and pin will be sold exclusively at participating Shake Shack locations excluding SM North EDSA, Gateway Mall 2, and NAIA Terminal 3 (they are available at the Alabang Town Center, Greenbelt 5, SM Mall of Asia, and SM Megamall branches). — JL Garcia