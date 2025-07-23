IN the 1940s, Juvenal Sansó was a struggling artist and reliant on a stipend for his art education in Paris. In honor of the renowned artist’s early experience, the private, nonprofit institution Fundacion Sansó will be supporting young artists through delicious pastries, coffee, and tea served in a museum café in San Juan City.

The café, called Scholarsip, opened at the expanded wing of Fundacion Sansó last week. An extension of the museum shop, it will add funds to the foundation’s scholarship and grants program. Through the years, 31 students from Bulacan State University have received scholarships while students from the University of the Philippines Diliman and Far Eastern University have received thesis grants.

The café’s food and beverage partners are Yardstick Coffee for the coffee, Tsaa Laya for the tea, Purple Yam for the pastries, chef Kim Tatel for the savories, and Theo & Philo for the chocolates.

Other new features of the expanded wing are the improved museum shop display of art merchandise, a dedicated gallery for young and emerging artists, and a mini library and reading nook.

“We keep Mr. Sansó’s legacy alive by administering grants to students,” Ricky Francisco, Fundacion Sansó museum director and curator, told BusinessWorld at the July 17 launch.

A major source of their funding over the past 10 years has been the fees charged for authenticating Sansó artworks. “Of course, there’s a finite number of his works to authenticate, so we’ve had to come up with this extension of our museum shop,” Mr. Francisco added.

Tenie Santos, Fundacion Sansó’s assistant director, explained that they have also managed to acquire land in Laguna for a permanent museum, which “took 10 years to save up for.”

“Given the journey it took to get here, it will probably take another 10 years to build the museum,” Ms. Santos said.

For now, the foundation’s focus is on Scholarsip, which aims to “provide a sustainable platform that uplifts local producers, empowers emerging artists, and supports cultural programs that keep Sansó’s spirit alive.”

WHAT TO ORDER

For Scholarsip, the museum staff trained in professional coffee preparation and latte art under Yardstick Coffee. Their latte options include Hazelnut, Caramel, White Mocha, and Spanish.

Meanwhile, Tsaa Laya’s artisanal teas, crafted in Calauan, Laguna, offer a dose of calm. The Bughaw tea is made with butterfly pea flower while the Soothing Comfort tea contains lagundi.

Theo & Philo’s premium chocolates, sourced from Davao, add a touch of creamy indulgence. The menu has a nostalgic Chocolate Milk drink made with Theo & Philo chocolate.

Visitors must try the pastries by New York-based Filipino artisanal bakery Purple Yam (which was recognized with the Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2017, 2019, and 2021), including the perfectly balanced Buko Nipa Ube Pie and the nutty Panutsa Cashew Pie.

Mr. Tatel’s savory sourdough and focaccia creations round out the menu with something filling to eat. Favorites include the 3 Cheese and Mushroom Scallops for the sourdough option, and Chicken Mushroom for the focaccia option.

“We’re really driven by advocacy, so the proceeds from Scholarsip will go directly toward Fundacion Sansó’s programs,” said Ms. Santos.

Fundacion Sansó is located at 32 V. Cruz St., Brgy. Sta. Lucia, San Juan. — Brontë H. Lacsamana