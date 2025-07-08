Entertainment News (07/08/25)

1 of 6

Midnight screenings for Superman

THERE will be midnight screenings for James Gunn’s Superman in select cinemas and Imax on opening day, July 9. Tickets are now available for the midnight screenings. Check showtimes here: www.superman.com.ph.

Revenge drama series Beauty Empire is here

A NEW Philippine revenge drama series — a project of GMA Network, Viu Philippines, and CreaZion Studios — Beauty Empire, made its television premiere on July 7. It stars Barbie Forteza, Kyline Alcantara, Sid Lucero, Sam Concepcion, Chai Fonacier, and Ruffa Gutierrez, with the special participation of Gloria Diaz and Korean actor and K-pop star Choi Bo-Min in his first Filipino production. The series delivers an insider’s look into the local beauty industry, with Ms. Forteza’s character being a rags-to-riches beauty entrepreneur out to tear down the empire that her enemies have built. The show’s soundtrack includes Korean actor and K-pop guest star Mr. Choi’s first Filipino song, “Nakaraang Buhay.”

ABS-CBN rolls out Darna 75th anniversary shirts

ABS-CBN NETWORK has launched a collection of shirts to commemorate the 75th year of Darna, one of the iconic creations of Filipino comics legend Mars Ravelo. Darna first appeared in Pilipino Komiks in 1950 and has since become the country’s superheroine, known for her inner strength, courage, and bayanihan spirit. ABS-CBN last produced a Darna project in the form of the TV series Mars Ravelo’s Darna in 2022 starring Jane de Leon. The limited-edition Darna shirts come in navy, royal blue, gray, fern green, and greyish green and are available for pre-order on Lazada, Shopee, and Facebook via ShirtsandPrintsPH.

Hip-hop act Creepy Nuts drops two singles

THE Japanese hip-hop unit Creepy Nuts has released two new singles: the Latin-infused “Mirage” and the high-energy “Nemure” — the opening and closing themes of Season 2 of the hit supernatural anime Yofukashi no Uta (Call of the Night). The duo, made up of battle rap champ R-shitei and DMC World DJ Championships hero DJ Matsunaga, is also celebrating the release of their fourth album, LEGION, out now via Sony Music Japan.

K-drama The Nice Guy premieres on Disney+

ON JULY 18, stars Lee Dongwook and Lee Sungkyoung return to Disney+ in The Nice Guy, an all-new 14-part Korean drama about a reformed gangster trying to escape his past. It follows Seokcheol (played by Lee Dongwook), a member of the third generation of a gangsters’ family, who knows nothing but the thrill of violence and family loyalty. He reconnects with his first love, Miyoung (played by Lee Sungkyoung), an aspiring singer with stage fright and a difficult home life.

TBA Studios’ Quezon in theaters in October

COMING exclusively to theaters on Oct. 15 is the third installment of the Bayaniverse trilogy, Quezon. Produced by TBA Studios, the release date was recently announced along with the debut of the official theatrical poster. The film will complete the triptych of the Bayaniverse movie posters representing the Philippine flag’s colors: Heneral Luna in yellow, Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral in blue, and Quezon in red. Directed by Jerrold Tarog, Quezon will star Jericho Rosales as the titular historical figure Manuel L. Quezon.

Babyface concert moved to October

THE new date of American singer-songwriter and producer Babyface’s concert in Manila has been officially announced: Oct. 27, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Initially scheduled for this month, the tickets for the long-awaited return of Babyface to Manila will resume selling at SM Ticket outlets and smtickets.com on July 21. The date for the Manila stop was changed following the adjustments among Babyface’s Southeast Asian stops of the tour. The concert is presented in the Philippines by Ovation Productions; tickets are priced from P2,580 to P8,880.