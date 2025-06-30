SSI HAS ADDED two new brands — Sandro and JD Sports — to its portfolio, opening stores for both last week.

French brand Sandro, founded in 1984, opened its first store in Manila on June 20, marking a milestone for the brand’s expansion in Southeast Asia. The new Greenbelt 5 store showcases the latest Sandro Women collections. During the opening, guests were given a sneak peek of the Sandro men’s collections, which will be available soon. The brand will also open a store in BGC’s Central Square by August, and another location in Rustan’s Makati by September.

The Manila store will offer a selection of ready-to-wear pieces, accessories, and footwear. During the opening the Greenbelt store carried items ranging in price from P5,000 to P35,000, including blazers, dresses with fringed hems, blue-striped dresses, denim jackets embellished with pearls, denim jackets and jeans studded with crystals, and striped sweaters — the whole look is French, clean, and cool (there was also a pantsuit studded with crystals that was hard to ignore).

Anthony T. Huang, chief executive officer (CEO) & president of SSI Group, Inc. said in a statement, “We are thrilled to introduce Sandro to the vibrant Manila market. This opening is more than just a store launch — it’s about bringing a slice of Parisian elegance and style to Filipino consumers who appreciate refined fashion. We believe Sandro will resonate deeply with Manila’s sophisticated and fashion-conscious community.”

“Every Sandro’s store opening is exciting, but the opening of our very first boutique in the Philippines is a truly special moment for Sandro,” said Evelyne Chetrite, founder and artistic director of Sandro, in the same statement. “Manila is well known for its unique mix of contrasts and cultural references. Sandro is all about contrast and mix of influence, so Manila feels an obvious place for us. We’re excited to connect with the new generation of Filipino consumers — passionate, curious, and with a sharp eye for quality — who share our love for authenticity and timeless fashion with a modern edge. We look forward to becoming a part of their everyday expression of style.”

JD SPORTS

Meanwhile, global sports retailer JD Sports, based in England, opened its first store in the Philippines on June 26 at the SM Mall of Asia. A second one will open soon in Glorietta.

JD’s newest store promises a full-on sneaker experience, from limited global drops to the latest releases from the brands favored by fashion-forward and sport-driven Filipino consumers. Across an 823-sq.m. space, the store is designed to reflect the JD signature: where street culture, sport, and style collide.

Customers can access an exclusive mix of sneaker drops and new collections from some of the world’s biggest brands, including Adidas Spezial, Adidas Gazelle, a selection of New Balance 740, New Balance 1906, Nike Shox, Nike Air Max 95, Puma Speedcat, and more must-cop styles.

Other items include the latest colorways of the Adidas Gazelle Indoor, Adidas Samba OG, Asics Tiger Gel-NYC, Asics Tiger Gel-Sekiran, New Balance 9060, New Balance 1906, Nike Air Force 1, Nike Air Max Dn8, Nike Dunk Low, and more.

Hilton Seskin, CEO of JD Sports Fashion APAC, said in a statement: “This franchise agreement is a further milestone in our ‘JD Brand First’ plan and I am delighted to be working with SSI Group, the largest specialty retailer in the Philippines, as we continue to bring JD’s distinctive offering to more customers globally. We see a lot of energy in the marketplace and can’t wait to bring our best-in-class retail experience to the Philippines’ consumers. This agreement is a further stake in the ground showing our intent to continue to grow in the region and serve the Southeast Asian consumer with the best assortment of product from our global brand partners.”

“As a global leader in sports fashion, JD perfectly aligns with the evolving lifestyle and style preferences of today’s market. With exclusive collections that will only be available at JD, along with its wide selection of footwear and apparel, we are looking forward to redefining sneaker and athleisure culture in the country and setting a new benchmark in sports-fashion retail,” said SSI’s Mr. Huang, in the same statement. — JL Garcia