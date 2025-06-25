Arts & Culture (06/25/25)

1 of 7

Last performances of Grace this weekend

THE FINAL RUN of Floy Quintos’ last masterpiece, Grace, will end with performances on June 28 and 29, at 2 and 7 p.m. at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City. Directed by Dexter M. Santos, Grace is a fictionalized narrative based on the Marian apparitions in Lipa, Batangas, in 1948.

Shrek The Musical tickets now available

NEWPORT Performing Arts Theater will be bringing in Shrek The Musical, an ogre-sized spectacle based on the popular Shrek movie franchise. The waitlist for tickets to the fairytale adventure has opened at www.newportworldresorts.com/shrekthemusicalwaitlist. Those who register will receive early access to the pre-sale period, which opens on June 25, 10 a.m. General ticket sales will begin on June 28, 10 p.m., via Ticketworld, Newport World Resorts Box Office, and Helixpay. Prices range from P1,500 to P4,500. Shrek: The Musical opens on Aug. 18.

Benilde stages contemporary dance performance

AN ORIGINAL performance by contemporary dance artist Aaron Kaiser Garcia, titled “RE-CLAIM,” is “retrieving the Filipino body from dominant colonial, political, and creative institutions.” The 40-minute routine traces and questions the “colonial history of oppression, exploitation, and resistance that muddied the Filipino body and its local perception of its identity.” “RE–CLAIM” is open to the public, with performances on June 25, 7 p.m., and June 26, 3 p.m. It will be staged at the 6th Floor Back Box Theater of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo, Malate, Manila. Tickets are priced at P400, with a discounted rate of P300 for students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/RECLAIM-Performance-Project.

Violinist John Lesaca holds concert

VIOLINIST John Lesaca will be performing at the Noctos Music Bar on June 28, 7:30 p.m. He will be playing with guest performers Direk Caesar Cosme and saxophonist Michael Guevarra. There will be a door charge of P1,000, with P600 minimum consumable. Noctos Music Bar is located on 74A Scout Tuason St., South Triangle, Quezon City.

Last call for entries to the 73rd Palanca Awards

THE last day to submit entries to the 73rd Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards (CPMA) for Literature is June 30. The competition welcomes entries from Filipino writers of all ages, whether based in the Philippines or abroad. Only one entry is allowed per category. Official contest rules and entry forms are available at the Palanca Awards website (http://www.palancaawards.com.ph/).

The Met: LIVE to screen Le Nozze di Figaro

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is presenting Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro as the sixth installment of CCP’s The Met: LIVE in HD – Season 10. The filmed performance of the opera will be screened on July 1, 5:30 p.m., at Glorietta 4, Cinema 1 in Makati City. Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro) centers on servants Figaro and Susanna, who are about to marry, while the Count and Countess each plot to stop the wedding. Regular tickets to the screening are priced at P350, while students and young professionals will be charged P100 per ticket upon presentation of a valid ID. Tickets are available via Sureseats.

Itaewon Class creator Cho Kwangjin to hold masterclass

CHO KWANGJIN, creator of the original Itaewon Class webtoon, which was adapted into a hit K-drama, will visit Manila from July 4 to 6. This is part of the latest edition of Korean Cultural Center’s “Meet the Mentor” series. The three-day event features talks, an interactive booth exhibit, and a masterclass highlighting Korea’s webtoon and creative industries. It kicks off on July 4 with “Sketching Beginnings” at 1 p.m., at De La Salle-College of St. Benilde. All events are free, but pre-registration is required via bit.ly/MeetTheMentor2025Reg.