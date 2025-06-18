Supporting local weavers: New exhibit showcases ceramics and puni

1 of 2

PALM WEAVING, or puni, was once a dying art. For Jonnah Garcia, founder of the social enterprise Punique Handicrafts, the purpose of weaving or braiding leaves easily goes beyond palaspas, the palm fronds used by worshippers in Catholic churches during Palm Sunday.

“Our mission is to revive it through accessories, flower arrangements, and home decor,” she said.

Since palaspas are only used once a year, Ms. Garcia got the idea to transform the art into a business that provides sustainable livelihood to local women weavers in Malolos, Bulacan. They now supply puni decorations to hotels in Boracay, Canada, and Hong Kong.

At the Ascott Makati, this art form is now on display through an exhibit, Likha: Ceramics and Puni, which places the woven works in vases crafted by Philippine ceramics pioneers Jon and Tessy Pettyjohn.

“We potters like to make these ceramics and vases, but we don’t often get to see people use them. Through this, it’s nice to finally see how they’re being used,” Mr. Pettyjohn told BusinessWorld at the sidelines of the exhibit opening.

The exhibit features many of the couple’s ceramic works over the past 10 years, made at the Pettyjohn Pottery in Laguna, paired with puni flower arrangements created by Puni de Malolos artisans.

Because the Pettyjohns’ works have a sculptural quality while also maintaining functionality, visitors can clearly visualize through the puni how the vases would appear in their own homes.

“Our goal is to bridge art and function, to blur the line between. Flower arranging vessels are perfect for this kind of experimentation,” said Mr. Pettyjohn.

The difference between his and his wife’s works is also evident, he said — his being simpler and more austere, with natural colors, whereas Mrs. Pettyjohn’s are more dynamic and colorful.

Meanwhile, because puni is only formally taught in Malolos, Bulacan, social enterprise Punique Handicrafts and artisan collective Puni de Malolos are well-equipped to showcase the best of the art form.

“It was once limited to palaspas, food containers, and toys. Now, puni can be found in fashion accessories and even bridal bouquets,” Ms. Garcia said.

The Likha exhibit offers a glimpse into how puni can be made into handmade flowers and leaf and bead accents, put together by Punique’s senior designer Henry De Guzman.

Puni de Malolos is also collaborating with the Ascott Makati hotel staff to make puni art more visible within the property even after the exhibit ends. A puni training session, led by Puni de Malolos tourism officer Marichelle Bernardo, was held for the hotel’s housekeeping department.

Likha: Ceramics and Puni is on display until June 29 at Ascott Makati’s lobby. Select pieces by Jon and Tessy Pettyjohn, as well as floral bouquets by Punique Handicrafts, are available for purchase. — Brontë H. Lacsamana