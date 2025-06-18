MULTI-TALENTED theater and film actor Victor D. Laurel, known by most as Cocoy Laurel, passed away on June 14. He was 72 years old.

Mr. Laurel was born on March 2, 1953, to acclaimed stage actress, painter, and set and costume designer Celia Diaz Laurel and former Vice-President Salvador “Doy” Laurel. He was the third of their eight children.

His career saw him appear in numerous plays, musicals, and films over the decades. One of the most notable of his films was Lollipops and Roses (1971) where he was the love team co-star of National Artist for Film Nora Aunor. The duo came out in several more films, including Impossible Dream and Annie Batumbakal.

He was discovered at 15 years of age, on a Paramount Pictures contest searching for the “Romeo and Juliet of the Philippines,” which served as a promo for Franco Zeferelli’s Romeo and Juliet in 1968. He studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and Juilliard School in New York and The Facultad de Bellas Artes in Madrid.

Much of the theater work he did was with Repertory Philippines, alongside his mother who was a longtime member. Among the highlights in his theatrical career were productions of Pippin, Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, The King and I, West Side Story, Camelot, Evita, and The Elephant Man. He also appeared in various international productions of Miss Saigon, culminating in his taking on the role of Engineer in the Australian production.

Mr. Laurel’s family announced his death through a post on the Celia Diaz Laurel Facebook page and reposted on that of the Salvador H. Laurel Museum and Library.

“It is with deep affection and grateful faith that we entrust our dear brother, Victor, into the hands of our almighty Lord, God, Creator, and Savior. He worshipped God and praised Him through his music and artistry and blessed others so generously,” the statement said.

“Rest in peace, beloved brother, mentor, maestro, and friend. We are incredibly grateful for you. Thank you for all you’ve done for us. You will always have a special place in our hearts.”

His niece, actress Denise Laurel, posted her own tribute on Instagram, describing him as “a beloved uncle, mentor and confidant” as well as “a gifted actor, singer, and man that lived for God.”

Cocoy Laurel was last seen in public in April when he visited the wake of Ms. Aunor. There, he turned over a life-size painting of the actress that he had made to her daughter, Lotlot de Leon. He was an avid portrait painter.

He is survived by his siblings Lynnie, David, Larry, and Iwi. The wake is being held at the Heritage Park in Taguig until June 19. — Brontë H. Lacsamana