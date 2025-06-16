Get them to the church in style

Francis Libiran offers a new direction in his wedding fashion show at Conrad’s wedding fair

DESIGNER Francis Libiran takes the lead for the bridal fashion show at this year’s “Inspired Beginnings,” Conrad Manila’s wedding fair.

The bridal fair will take place on June 28 and 29 at the hotel’s Forbes and Taft ballrooms, with 55 or so exhibitors featuring stylists, dress designers, wedding cakes, bridal cars, and even jewelry, and a bridal fashion show each day.

Mr. Libiran will show a collection called Devocion on June 28 at 7 p.m. In an interview on May 22, during a preview of the bridal fair, Mr. Libiran explained his new pieces. Aside from the love and commitment between couples that forms the theme, he said, “It’s my commitment to my brides and grooms to give my best in what I’m doing, all the time.”

He says that for this collection, he will highlight other colors. “Soft hues of pink, nudes, and less of the whites. I’m trying to introduce different forms (as well).”

He’s dispensing with A-line gowns and circle skirts for now, and will be favoring layered tulle, horsehair, and lots of embellishment.

Couples may also register for Mr. Libiran’s trunk show (and try on the designer’s work) at the premier suites from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days of the fair. Register at Inspiredbeginnings.conradmanila.ememoir-einvite.com.

Meanwhile, the designer, still coming out of a celebration of his 25th anniversary in fashion in 2023, says he’s going full-time on his furniture collection with SM Retail’s Our Home and his own line of fragrances.

The second day of the wedding fair sees the works of designers Rian Fernandez, Manny Halasan, Nat Manilag, Ehrran Montoya, Val Taguba, Vee Tan, and Ryan Ablaza Uson on the runway at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the smaller Taft ballrooms, tablescapes by event stylists will be featured, such as an Arturo Luz-inspired number by Blooms Events by Allen & JP. The rest of the tablescapes will also be inspired by notable artists: Ginger Gaddi channels Olivia D’Aboville; Randy Lazaro does National Artist Hernando Ocampo; Drew Menor does National Artist Fernando Amorsolo; then Dave Sandoval’s table will be inspired by Mauro “Malang” Santos. Lizanne Uychaco, Mark Justiniani, and Impy Pilapi-inspired tablescapes will also be shown during the fair.

The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fonzy Mendoza, assistant Director of events management, discussed the edge Conrad Manila has over its peers when it comes to weddings. “Conrad Manila has a very big market in Chinese (weddings). We take pride that we have China Blue (restaurant).” — Joseph L. Garcia