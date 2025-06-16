Style (06/16/25)

1 of 3

Rustan’s Kids gears up for June

RUSTAN’S KIDS’ newest collections turn the spotlight on the little ones with a new chapter from Rustanette and Rustan Jr. Inspired by sunny days and garden games, the collections are designed for boys and girls aged four to 10. The Embroidered Essentials collection showcases versatile coordinates in breathable cotton and stretch fabrics, accented by monochrome eyelet embroidery. With natural wrinkles and delicate textures, these pieces are meant to be lived in. The collection highlights the Bianca Dress, a dropped-waist silhouette with classic knife pleats and a tailored upper fit, and the Bailey Bubble Top, an empire-cut piece. The Bridget Top and Bethany Flair Top play with princess silhouettes and slits for freedom and flair, while the Arden Shorts provide the illusion of a skirt with the practicality of shorts. The Summer Breeze collection features lightweight cotton and linen pieces. From natural tones to pops of soft color, each piece invites movement. The Bindi Top is an apron-inspired piece with full coverage and breezy ventilation, and the Berta Mini Skirt has a dropped waist and subtle pleats. The Anthony Shirt, a staple piece for boys from Rustan Jr, keeps things relaxed with its open-collar silhouette, while the Bambi Dress and Amira Vest bring softness and simplicity. Rounding out the collection are pastel-toned favorites like the Carrie Button Down Dress and the Callie Frilly Pants. The Springtime Sunshine collection is an airy, floral-forward selection crafted from new jacquard fabrics. The bestselling Arianna Dress returns in a new print while the Bethany Top reappears with subtle tailoring and movement-enhancing slits, and the Danielle Top charms with its empire waist, gentle gathers, and dainty pleats. Rustan Jr. introduces Match Play, crafted in breathable cotton pique. The Beckett Zip Shirt re-energizes the classic polo with a sleek zip front and structured collar, while the Bryce Duo-Color Polo Shirt splices crisp hues into one laid-back essential piece. The Brody Tri-Color Polo Shirt brings three tones into one. The newest Rustanette and Rustan Jr. Collections are available in Rustan’s Makati, Alabang, Shangri-La, and Cebu. For more information, visit @rustansph and @rustanskids on Facebook and Instagram or visit https://rustans.com/.

M&S launches summer style

M&S has looks for city breaks, special occasions and sun-drenched destinations in mind — think short shorts, swimwear, statement separates and easy, breezy linens. Womenswear features crochet co-ords, perfect for layering or lounging, and flattering swimwear, with breezy silhouettes, artisan textures and sun-bleached color palettes. Menswear sees jacquard print shirts that add a sophisticated touch, abstract prints that bring a tropical twist, and Autograph swim shorts.

A watch for a late Father’s Day gift

CASIO EDIFICE has a watch that reflects the speed, style, and sophistication Dad lives by — unlike you, who forgot to give him one of these watches. The Honda Racing Collaboration Model ECB-2000HR-1A pays tribute to the victories on the world’s greatest racetracks with a tricolor design. Its carbon materials for the bezel and carbon fiber-reinforced resin for the case features a unique design inspired by the four-arm suspension used in race cars. The Edifice ECB-2200RC-1A3 and ECB-2200RC-1A9, born from motorsports and designed with Scuderia AlphaTauri, perfectly captures his love for speed and precision. With a carbon fiber dial, solar-powered movement, and Bluetooth connectivity, this watch isn’t just a timekeeper — it’s his co-driver. For traditional dads, the EFR-575D-1A and EFR-575D-2A offer sleek minimalism with a refined edge. The EDIFICE EFR-S108D-3AV is a perfect match for timeless taste with its slim stainless-steel case, elegant green dial, and minimalist design. Meanwhile, the EQS-950BL-5AV has a solar-powered movement, while the dark brown leather strap and metallic brown dial add warmth and depth. The EQS-950DC-2AV has a deep navy dial, solar-powered chronograph, and black ion-plated stainless-steel case. Avail these watches from official G-SHOCK and Casio stores or shop online at www.casio.com/ph.