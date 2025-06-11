Arts & Culture (06/11/25)

1 of 8

Heneral Luna, Goyo in cinemas for Independence Day

IN celebration of Philippine Independence Day, the box office and critically acclaimed historical epics Heneral Luna and Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral are returning to the big screen from June 12 to 15. The two award-winning films — produced by TBA Studios and directed by Jerrold Tarog — chronicle the lives of two heroes of the Philippine Revolution, Generals Antonio Luna and Gregorio del Pilar. The movies will be shown in the following participating cinemas: June 12 only — Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Antipolo, Shangri-La Red Carpet Cinemas, Fishermall Quezon City, Fishermall Malabon, and Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall; June 12 to 15: SM Cinema North EDSA, SM Cinema Mall of Asia, and SM Cinema Fairview. Ticket prices start at P150.

Corinne de San Jose solo exhibit at Silverlens

THE newest solo exhibition at Silverlens Manila is Corinne de San Jose’s Everyday is Like Sunday, which is ongoing until July 12. It is her 8th show with the gallery, marking her return to Manila after her fellowship in New York at the Asian Cultural Council and her residency at Civitella Ranieri Visual Arts Residency in Italy. The exhibit responds to a growing dissonance in traditional strongholds of meaning — faith, science, institutions — by turning to silence as both an act of resistance and a form of refuge, told through a collection of sound-based works that transcend conventional notions of narrative and composition. As a sound designer, Ms. San Jose has created multi-sensorial installations, giving way to new modes of storytelling. Silverlens is at 2263 Chino Roces Ave. Ext., Makati City.

Book launch features classical guitar performance

THE LAUNCH of the book Play Filipino Together will feature a live performance titled Play Filipino Together: Filipino Music for Classical Guitar Ensemble. It will be held on June 26 at the Y Space in the Yuchengco Museum at RCBC Plaza, Ayala corner Gil Puyat Ave., Makati, starting at 6:30 p.m. The performers are classical guitarist Monching Carpio and the PIMA Guitar Quartet. They will showcase folk melodies reimagined for classical guitar ensemble. Admission for the general public is P750, while the discounted rate for seniors and PWDs is P550.

Lendl Arvin exhibit at Avellana Art Gallery

VISUAL ARTIST Lendl Arvin is holding his first solo show at Avellana Art Gallery titled Sunless Room. In it, he displays his affinity for seeing beyond everyday objects that are normally taken for granted. The exhibit will immerse visitors in his workspace as he takes objects out of their natural environment into an otherworldly, transcendental realm. The exhibit opens on June 12. The Avellana Art Gallery is located at 2680 FB Harrison, Pasay City.

Manila Symphony Orchestra takes on Hollywood tunes

THE next Manila Symphony Orchestra concert is A Night in Hollywood, set for June 28, 7:30 p.m., at the Aliw Theater in the CCP Complex, Pasay City. Performing with the orchestra are Hungarian cellist Zoltán Onczay, American guest conductor Angel Velez, and composers and conductors from the Los Angeles Film Conducting Intensive who are coming to Manila for a week-long collaboration. The concert will feature a mix of new music composed for movies as well as a suite of iconic Hollywood compositions.

Delia D. gets extended run at Newport

DUE to high demand, the run of Delia D.: A Musical Featuring the Songs of Jonathan Manalo has been extended. Additional performances have been added on June 14, 8 p.m., and June 15, 3 p.m., with special encore shows on June 28, 3 and 8 p.m. The musical presents the story of Delia, a drag queen whose journey of dreams, drama, and self-discovery unfolds under the spotlight. It is staged at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

Fundraising activity for UA&P auditorium renovation

THE University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P), in partnership with Phildiz Studios and Galerie Joaquin, has launched “Giving heART: Restoring the Legacy, Transforming the Future,” an art-driven fundraising initiative supporting the renovation of the Celestino M. Dizon Auditorium at the UA&P. It aims to address the venue’s urgent need for restoration and modernization. A digital catalogue sale featuring works by emerging and established Filipino artists will be available from June to September, including in a silent auction of 10 limited-edition fine art nature photographs by photographer Philip Dizon. The initiative will culminate in an on-site exhibit in September at the Dizon Auditorium on the UA&P Ortigas Campus. All proceeds will go directly to the auditorium’s renovation.

CCP announces writing fellows of Virgin Labfest XX

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has announced the eight aspiring playwrights selected for the Virgin Labfest XX Writing Fellowship Program, which will take place online and onsite at the CCP Complex in Pasay City from June 17 to 29. This year’s writing fellows are: Ace Abu, Aldrine Anzures, Princess Joy Buenafe, Mark Joseph Briones, Laurence Miguel De Vera, Maleah Rae Frange, Bradley Jason Pantajo, and Qashrina Musa. Under the guidance of playwright Glenn Sevilla Mas, the program offers a platform for selected writing fellows to engage in lectures, workshops, and discussions on playwriting and script critiquing.