By Zsarlene B. Chua

Product Review

Human Nature Overnight Elixir

and Radiant Grace Night Cream

NIGHTTIME is when skin does its most intensive repair work, and not enough is said about the importance of a good sleep routine and using the right products to ensure that your skin has the components it needs to repair itself. But if you’re like me, whose sleep routine is often out of whack, the right products are pulling double duty — helping make up for lost rest while supporting the skin’s natural renewal cycle.

When Human Nature reached out to ask if I’d try their newest night line, I was genuinely interested. I’ve used their products consistently over the years for their balance of affordability and effectiveness. Their Sunflower Beauty Oil, as well as the Hydrating and Nourishing facial washes and toners, have long been staples in my routine.

Now, Human Nature is leveling up — evolving to meet a wider range of skincare needs. Over the years, the brand has been introducing more active ingredients into its formulations, including ceramides, hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, and even bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to retinol.

Their newest line is no different, as the Radiant Grace Night Cream (P995/45 ml) and Overnight Elixir (P995/30 ml) feature bakuchiol, known for improving skin texture and appearance of fine lines, with the added benefit of being gentler than traditional retinoids.

To note, this isn’t the first time the brand has dabbled in bakuchiol in their products as they introduced their Sunflower Beauty Oil with Bakuchiol (P299.75/30 ml) two years ago — a product I’ve enjoyed and continued to buy sporadically.

Unlike that earlier, more targeted product, the Overnight Elixir is a facial oil that takes a broader, more holistic approach. Rather than centering on a single active ingredient, it functions as a multi-tasking cocktail — combining a range of skin-nourishing oils and active ingredients designed to support hydration, repair, and barrier resilience. While bakuchiol is present, it is listed in the last third of the ingredients list, suggesting it is used at a lower concentration.

The formula leans more heavily on a blend of botanical oils, including their signature sunflower oil, along with rosehip, avocado, passion fruit, soybean, rose, lavender, elemi, and rosemary oils. These oils are rich in antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamins, contributing to overall skin conditioning and glow. Rather than targeting a single issue, the elixir is built to support a more well-rounded nighttime routine, especially for those dealing with dryness, dullness, or early signs of aging. As it is, the elixir may not be potent enough for those who want products specifically targeting deeper fine lines or more advanced concerns.

Bakuchiol is more prominently featured in the Radiant Grace Night Cream, appearing in the first half of the ingredients list. The cream also contains ceramides, which help strengthen the skin barrier, and Vitamin C, known for brightening age spots.

When used together, the elixir and the night cream pack quite a punch by combining targeted active ingredients with rich nourishing oils to support skin repair, hydration, and overall radiance. But routines are personal, and effectiveness depends on individual skin needs and concerns, so I’m not saying that you need to use these two products in tandem, as I believe that any good product can and should stand on its own against and in combination with other brands.

What I did like about the two products is that the elixir reminded me of Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate (P3,500/30 ml), a facial oil focused on nighttime skin recovery and a personal favorite despite its higher price point. Both the Human Nature Overnight Elixir and Midnight Recovery Concentrate lean on that lavender scent to make it relaxing, and the blend of botanical oils helps keep the skin hydrated overnight. This makes them perfect for dry-to-normal skin like mine, but may feel too oily for those with combination-to-oily skin.

The Radiant Grace Night Cream, meanwhile, is like an upgraded version of their Ceramide Skin Renewing Night Cream (P299.75/50 ml), not only in price point but also in the effects it promises as Radiant cream is touted to not only strengthen the skin barrier (like the ceramide cream) but also help in the skin’s recovery efforts overnight due to Vitamin C and bakuchiol.

According to the brand’s product page, the Radiant Grace Night Cream and Overnight Elixir are recommended for those with more mature skin or (in my opinion) for individuals who already have an established anti-aging skincare routine — like me — who know what works for their skin. This also reflects Human Nature’s move to expand their line, incorporating more advanced active ingredients to address a wider range of skincare needs for more mature skin.

If you’re still working out how to introduce retinoids into your routine or are looking to start an anti-aging regimen, I’d suggest trying the Ceramide Night Cream and the Sunflower Beauty Oil with bakuchiol first. They offer a gentler introduction at a lower price point, allowing you to see how your skin reacts before moving on to more advanced products.

Overall, I did and do like the two new products as they offer a balanced combination of effective ingredients and nourishing oils, supporting skin hydration, repair, and a more radiant complexion without harsh effects. They also feel luxurious on the skin, and I have been waking up with a noticeably softer, more refreshed complexion in the past few weeks that I’ve been using them. However, visible results require consistent, long-term use, and it remains to be seen whether I will make them a regular part of my routine.

Human Nature products are available online at humanheartnature.com, e-commerce sites, and in select stores nationwide.

Zsarlene Chua is a former BusinessWorld reporter who is now a fledgling PR girl. She’s all about skincare, makeup, and video games — and occasionally food. None of the products she reviews are the writer’s clients. Contact the author at zsarlene.chua@gmail.com.