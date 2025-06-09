FROM June 5 to 8, the Foro de Intramuros — a new community space built in the ruins of one of the buildings in the historical district — became host to Likha 4, a project of the Office of the First Lady, Marie Louise “Liza” Araneta Marcos.

Last year’s Likha had the presence of Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan artisans. This year’s edition hosted around 70 enterprises from around the Philippines.

During the opening ceremonies on June 5, Mrs. Marcos pointed out one of her favored stalls, one selling goods from Sarangani in Mindanao, whose artisans walked eight hours down from the mountains and then continued their journey to Manila. New sellers, numbering about 30, were marked by sails made of local indigenous cloth.

Dina Arroyo Tantoco, the palace’s Deputy Social Secretary, said that more established brands (like Heartefino, which had a stall at the event), were there to help build the new businesses. “They’re not even brands yet,” she said in an interview. Heartefino, Artefino’s social enterprise arm, exhibited the winner of their grant for this year, Project Nova, which makes bags from decommissioned tourist kayaks in Bohol.

Ms. Arroyo Tantoco pointed out some stalls of interest: No. 13, for example, CaDiWa Nito Hats, sells woven hats and baskets made by ex-armed rebels from Negros.

BusinessWorld noted flower garlands made of shells from Iloilo Capiz Shell Flowers and Antiques, and Banwa Pens, which makes fountain pens inlaid with abalone shells, also from Iloilo. Carvers and papier-mâché crafts from Paete, Laguna, were also represented, while hand-smocked items from Good Luck, Humans, had a hint of luxury.

According to Ms. Arroyo Tantoco, some concessions were made, especially for the newer businesses from far-flung areas, such as not charging them for the booths and paying their expenses. “One hundred percent goes to (them),” she said. “We don’t make money [from the event]. The government doesn’t make money from this.

“There’s a heritage team that puts this together,” she added. “They have been working with artisans for decades.”

As established by these lifestyle fairs, Filipino aesthetics have suddenly become cool. Ms. Arroyo Tantoco tried to give an answer as to how native crafts have suddenly become all the rage. “After COVID, we were like ‘let’s build together’ and develop, and be proud of what we have,” she said.

Of course, cool does come at a price: almost everything we saw had a price tag of above P1,000. She said: “When you go and talk to the craftsmen, it’s generations of art being passed down. Hundreds of years of an art form. Don’t you pay high for that?

“We have to be proud of that.” — JLG