Ayala Cinemas marks Pride Month with 2 film classics

AYALA MALLS Cinemas celebrates Pride Month in June with the exclusive theatrical re-release of the restored Filipino classic movies, T-Bird at Ako and Mga Anak ni Facifica Falayfay, both of which are now showing.

Originally released in the 1980s, the films star the late National Artist Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos in T-Bird at Ako, and Dolphy and Roderick Paulate in Mga Anak ni Facifica Falayfay.

Directed by Danny L. Zialcita, T-Bird at Ako (1982) tells the story of lawyer Sylvia (played by Ms. Aunor), who tries to keep things professional between her and her client, Sabel (Ms. Santos), a dancer who accidentally kills a man in self-defense after he attempted to rape her. The film also stars Dindo Fernando, Tommy Abuel, Suzanne Gonzales, and Odette Khan.

Originally released in 1987, Mga Anak ni Facifica Falayfay is a sequel to the late Dolphy’s classic Facifica Falayfay. In Mga Anak, the death of Facifica’s (now Pacifico, played by Dolphy) wife deeply affects one of his sons, Rodrigo (Mr. Paulate). As Rodrigo tries to discover and get to know his true self, he tries to seek acceptance from his father. Zsa Zsa Padilla, Lotlot de Leon, Eric Quizon, and Rolly Quizon are also part of the cast of the movie, directed by Romy Villaflor.

Ayala Malls Cinemas’ “A Rewind” initiative began in March in a partnership with ABS-CBN Film Archives and Restoration which features restored Filipino film classics on the big screen. Already screened were Kailan Ka Magiging Akin, Tatlong Ina, Isang Anak, Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos, Hiling, and Magic Temple.

The film screenings have special ticket rates of P180 for regular tickets and P160 for students. The films are being shown at the Ayala Malls Cinemas at The 30th, Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, Fairview Terraces, MarQuee Mall, and Market! Market!. Tickets can be booked at www.sureseats.com.