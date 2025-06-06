Stuff to Do

Watch PBT’s Maria Makiling

IN line with its mission to promote Philippine heritage, literature, and oral tradition while advancing the art of ballet, the Philippine Ballet Theater (PBT) has created another original full-length Filipino ballet — Maria Makiling — that reimagines the legendary guardian of Mount Makiling. The ballet brings to life the myth of a mountain goddess who protects the land and its people. During a harvest celebration, three men — an arrogant Spanish officer, a scholarly educator, and a kind-hearted farmer — compete for Maria Makiling’s affection. Co-presented by the Philippine Airlines, Maria Makiling’s final show of its limited two-day run will be on July 6, 3 p.m., at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre in Circuit Makati. Tickets are available through Ticketworld or the Philippine Ballet Theater Secretariat.

Shop during Lazada’s 6.6 sale

LAZADA Philippines is officially launching its 6.6 Super Wow Sale, which runs until June 8. This year’s theme, “The Real Deal,” refers to the platform’s numerous discounts on quality products. The sale offers up to P2,000 off vouchers, LazFlash deals up to 90% off, and fun interactive activities like LazzieChatHunt and nightly #LazBingoLive hosted by Mikael Daez at 6 p.m., with 6.6 Real Deal prizes up for grabs. For more details, go to the Lazada app.

Watch contemporary Italian cinema

THE Italian Film Festival 2025 is back with a selection of acclaimed films that celebrate the charm, wit, and emotional depth of contemporary Italian cinema. The festival will take place on June 6 and 7, at Cinema 2, SM Aura in BGC, Taguig. Presented by the Embassy of Italy, in partnership with the Philippine-Italian Association, the festival showcases three standout films that have made waves in Italy and beyond: Enrico Piaggio: Vespa (2019) by Umberto Marino, a biographical drama that explores the visionary legacy behind the Vespa scooter; Quasi Orfano (2022) by Umberto Carteni, a sharp and hilarious comedy about family ties, ambition, and the chaos of identity; and Felicità (2019) by Daniele Luchetti, a humorous and philosophical reflection on life’s overlooked joys.

Take part in Farmers Plaza’s Pride Month events

FOR Pride Month 2025, Farmers Plaza will hold various events that honor the LGBTQIA+ community under the theme “Love in Every Hue.” These include creative exhibits and plenary discussions that promote awareness, acceptance, and equality for all. From June 7 to 10, QWARTA Merkado will host the Rainbow Trade Fair at the mall’s Activity Area. On June 10, they hold Rainbow Talks from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., also at the same venue within Quezon City’s Araneta City.

Listen to YARA’s remix featuring Nateman

RISING P-pop group YARA has joined forces with drill rapper Nateman for the newly released song “Sabi Ko Na (Remix),” out now via Sony Music Entertainment. Originally written by award-winning producer, singer, and songwriter JRoa and produced by Yung Bawal, the Y2k-inspired track gets a swagger-filled upgrade. Nateman’s playful verses add grit and depth to the material, transforming the song into a more dynamic version of itself. It is out now on all digital streaming platforms.