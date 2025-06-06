LONGTIME BEATLES FANS, Filipino rock icon The Itchyworms is looking forward to playing tourist in between stops on its very first concert tour of the UK this month.

Known for the hits “Beer,” “Love Team,” and “Di Na Muli,” the band will perform in Manchester, Liverpool, and London for its #AkinKaNaLangUK tour.

“We’re huge Beatles fans, so I’m excited to go to Abbey Road with my bandmates, and of course Liverpool, and play at the Cavern Club where the Beatles first performed,” the band’s vocalist and drummer Jazz Nicolas was quoted as saying a press release announcing the tour. “England feels like our ultimate frontier.”

“I’ve been to London three times already, but this is the first time I’m going there with my bandmates. We’ll be geeking out on all things Beatles,” vocalist and guitarist Jugs Jugueta, was quoted as saying.

The UK is the latest leg of an international tour that has already landed in Japan, Singapore, the US, Canada, and Taiwan. The challenges involved in touring include having to work with a very lean crew — a manager, sound engineer, and sometimes just one tech.

“Our tip to other bands: Start with Japan or Singapore. They’re close to the Philippines, cheaper, and have great gig opportunities with strong Filipino communities,” said Kelvin Yu, the band’s bassist.

The tour has seen some interesting fan behavior, the release said, including one in Osaka who tried to kiss two band members, and an over-enthusiastic senior in Chicago “who attempted a surprise striptease mid-show.”

The band is already hinting adding more stops to the ongoing tour, including Australia, New Zealand, a return to Canada in 2026, and possibly, some stops in Southeast Asia.

“For more than two hours, we hope the music brings people back to the Philippines,” the band was quoted as saying. “We want them to forget their problems and just enjoy Filipino music with fellow Filipinos.”

The #AkinKaNaLangUK tour will have performances on June 22 at the Night & Day Cafe in Manchester, on June 23 at the Cavern Club, which is where the Beatles first performed in Liverpool; and on June 28 at Dingwalls Camden in London. Tickets available at www.itchyworms.com.