Art collaborations for World Ocean Day

THE BEAUTY, resilience, and critical importance of the oceans inspired a collaborative collection between art museum Fundacion Sansó, Hoseki jewelry designers, and the natural skincare brand Pure Culture.

Titled Ebb & Flow, the collaboration invites visitors to Art Lounge Manila this June to celebrate World Ocean Day by learning about sustainable initiatives while appreciating art.

“We have this very unique intersection of different forms, all conveying that our environment, the ocean being the biggest part of the earth, is really everyone’s responsibility,” said Susanne Tiausas, managing director of Art Lounge Manila.

The event features art, jewelry, skincare, and educational dialogue. Ms. Tiausas specified Hoseki as “a bespoke jewelry designer” that goes beyond beautiful accessories.

“They use the highest quality of South Sea pearls and other indigenous wood and plant-based ivory,” she said. Their collections are available to view at the exhibit.

Noy Esmane, chief creative officer of Hoseki, told the media that the pearls they use are all sustainably and ethically sourced. “The more polluted the waters, the dirtier the pearls. Pristine waters produces pristine pearls,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Ebb & Flow curation of art showcases “the dynamic relationship between the ocean and its environment, illustrating the natural rhythms of marine life and the human influence on these delicate systems.”

Most notable are the paintings displayed by Fundacion Sansó, which are special giclees by the late master Juvenal Sansó centered on peaceful views of seascapes.

“As a gallery, we’ve found that the ocean has been an inspiration to so many, so we chose a few representations, interpretations, and expressions by many artists,” Ms. Tiausas said.

Some notable works include metal sculptures imitating the shapes of puffer fish, and various paintings depicting how animals like turtles and camels are affected by the shifting tides.

Finally, there is skincare brand Pure Culture’s display of products, highlighting the role of the sea in nourishing humans.

“The main ingredients for their skincare is the lowly lato (seaweed),” said Ms. Tiausas. “It’s a very potent and sustainable ingredient that’s actually effective as skincare. We’re happy to present them as part of this overarching theme of marine life.”

Steph Oler, chief executive officer of Pure Culture, said that the lato-made products are ideal for use in high-humidity climates like the Philippines.

“Filipinos don’t know about microbiome skincare because it’s inaccessible and expensive. We want to change that,” she said.

Ebb & Flow, consisting of about 30 paintings and sculptures, will take place in two galleries, with Art Lounge Manila at The Podium in the Ortigas Center, hosting the project from June 5 to 15. It will then move to Art Lounge Manila in Molito, Alabang, where it will be on view from June 12 to 15.

Each opening day will feature speeches from representatives of Hoseki, Fundacion Sansó, and Pure Culture. A portion of all sales will benefit Save Philippine Seas, a non-profit organization that aims to drive collective action to support ocean conservation. — Brontë H. Lacsamana