INTERNATIONALLY renowned Filipino folk singer-songwriter Ferdinand “Freddie” Aguilar passed away on May 27, at the age of 72.

His death was confirmed by George Briones, the general counsel of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, where Mr. Aguilar had previously served as national executive vice-president.

Quoting his former partner and mother of his children Josephine Quiepo, TV host Boy Abunda, speaking in his show Fast Talk with Boy Abunda announced that the cause of death was multiple organ failure at the Philippine Heart Center.

“Ayon kay Josie, binawian ng buhay kagabi si Ka Freddie sa Philippine Heart Center dahil sa multiple organ failure (according to Josie, Ka Freddie died last night at the Philippine Heart Center due to multiple organ failure),” said Mr. Abunda on the May 27 episode.

His wife, Josie Gatdula Albao, posted on Facebook: “This is not goodbye, just farewell for now… It was a good fight, because we are fighting together.”

Born on Feb. 5, 1953, the Pinoy folk music icon started writing songs as a teenager, eventually finding fame in the 1970s. The song “Anak,” released in 1978, was his breakout hit not just in the Philippines but internationally. It sold over 33 million copies globally and was translated into 51 languages.

His rendition of the patriotic anthem “Bayan Ko” was used as a song of resistance in the period leading up to the 1986 People Power Revolution. His other hits include “Ipaglalaban Ko,” “Magdalena,” and “Bulag, Pipi, at Bingi.”

Mr. Aguilar was a supporter of Rodrigo Duterte during the 2016 national elections and was subsequently appointed by him as a presidential adviser on culture and the arts. In 2019, the former president endorsed him as a senatorial candidate, though he was ultimately unsuccessful.

Mr. Aguilar had four children with Josephine Quiepo: Maegan, Jonan, Isabella, and Jeriko. After converting to Islam in 2013, during which time he took on the Muslim name Abdul Farid, he married his current wife, Jovi Albao, who was 16 at the time.

Mr. Aguilar was buried at the Manila Islamic South Cemetery on the day he died, in keeping with Islamic tradition. — Brontë H. Lacsamana