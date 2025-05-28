Arts & Culture (05/28/25)

1 of 4

MCAD questions notions of time in exhibit

THE exhibition Moments of Delay, engages with the complications of our understanding of time and the contemporary moment, through a range of formats — exhibition-making, workshops, artist-led activities, and panel discussions. Held at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) Manila, it brings together 14 artists: Allan Balisi, Rocky Cajigan, Lesley-Anne Cao, Ronyel Compra, Uri de Ger, Celine Lee, Christina Lopez, Neo Maestro, Corinne de San Jose, Joar Songcuya, Cristian Tablazon, Tambisan sa Sining, Tropikalye, and Miguel Lorenzo Uy. The exhibit and its various programs run until Aug. 24 at the MCAD in College of Saint-Benilde, Malate, Manila.

Jinju silk lanterns at Korean Cultural Center

THE Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC), in partnership with the Jinju City Government, has put up the exhibit Lights of Korea: Jinju Silk Lanterns, showcasing glowing artistry and heritage. More than just lanterns, the intricate silk masterpieces from Jinju City invite viewers to experience Korean culture in a whole new light. The exhibit is part of the 2025 Touring K-Arts Program supported by Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange. The exhibit runs until July 31 at the KCC Exhibition Hall in Taguig City.

Soler Santos’ photos showcased at MO_Space

THE ephemerality of nature takes the spotlight in Soler Santos’ photographs, which depict both the environment and humans who inhabit these spaces. His exhibit, On decay, raises questions about temporality, ecological vulnerability, and the relationship between humanity and its surroundings. The goal is for viewers to “sit with their perceptions of decay, and reconsider the thought of it as an endpoint, and reframe it, instead, as a site of meaning, memory, and aesthetic possibility.” The exhibit runs from May 31 to June 29 at MO_Space, Bonifacio High Street, BGC, Taguig.

Come From Away to take the stage in Circuit Makati

THE hit Broadway musical Come From Away is set to be staged at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater at Circuit Makati from June 6 to 29. Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers who found themselves unexpectedly grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in the aftermath of Sept. 11. The Philippine production stars Cathy Azanza-Dy, Caisa Borromeo, Garrett Bolden, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Becca Coates, Steven Cadd, Mayen Cadd, Rycharde Everley, Topper Fabregas, Sheila Francisco, Carla Guevara Laforteza, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Gian Magdangal, George Schulze, and Chino Veguillas. Michael Williams is directing, with Rony Fortich is the musical director. Tickets are available on Feb. 22 via TicketWorld, starting at P900.