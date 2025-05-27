TikTok singing tilt champ goes from the virtual to real life

1 of 2

Ryssi releases debut single, sings before live audience

FOR Filipino singer-songwriter Ryssi Avila, known simply as Ryssi, her young son Angel served as her greatest inspiration in making it through TikTok’s global singing competition Gimme the Mic. So it is not a surprise that her debut single, “My Angel,” which was released this month, commemorates that love.

“Every lyric, every line of it, reflects my love and hopes for him because he’s truly my angel,” Ryssi said at a TikTok LIVE music session on May 23, held at 12 Monkeys in Pasig City. The event was also the first time she performed the song live.

Composed by fellow TikTok creator David Bhenn, the song was recorded by Ryssi, and comes with a music video featuring her son.

“That is my purpose, to give him the best life, so I’m willing to do anything for him,” the singer said.

According to TikTok Newsroom, Gimme The Mic, which was launched in 2023, “gives emerging artists and music creators an opportunity to build their fanbases on TikTok LIVE, the platform that makes it easier for singers and musicians to showcase their talents, share their art with a global community and make a real-world impact.”

Gimme the Mic 2024, judged by DJ and music producer Alan Walker, saw 26 contestants competing for the top spots. It was a “tough competition on every level,” the difficulty of which pushed them to be stronger singers, according to Ryssi.

The runners-up in the competition were Caramel from Indonesia and Adoo from South Korea. “I didn’t expect that I would win it, but the most unforgettable part was my supporters,” Ryssi said.

Meanwhile, the TikTok LIVE stage welcomed other music creators who use the platform to build their fanbases: David Bhenn, Rochelle Goco, Ian Manibale, and Joshua Garcia M.

For TikTok Philippines, the session “represents a new era where digital-first artists claim physical spaces, transforming virtual communities into concert crowds.”

Ryssi attested to this: “My story is my biggest strength. I’m grateful for TikTok Live because it became my safe space to share who I am, and gave me a chance to connect with my audiences and have a growing fanbase and community.”

She said that her late-night livestreams on TikTok continue to be her focus as a musician, though she teased that fans can expect “more content and more music” very soon.

“My Angel” is now on digital music streaming platforms. The music video is available on YouTube. — Brontë H. Lacsamana