Stuff to Do (05/23/25)

Watch the sarswela Walang Sugat

ON May 23, the National Parks Development Committee, in collaboration with Sound Experience Manila, is bringing back the performance series Paco Park Presents with the sarswela Walang Sugat by Severino Reyes and Fulgencio Tolentino. The special one-hour program begins at the historic Paco Park in Manila at 6 p.m. and is open and free to the public. The musical is centered on the love and sacrifice of Julia and Tenyong, the push and pull of the heart’s destiny and a daughter’s duty, and the perseverance of the Filipino spirit. It is directed by Dr. Alegria O. Ferrer, starring Daniella Silab, Diego Alcudia, Abet Guande, Vianca Yu, Archibald Dalupang, and Bettina Hernandez, with Samuel Silvestre on the keyboard. Music was arranged by Josefino Toledo.

Go to Tago Jazz’s shows

KICKING off the weekend at Tago Jazz is the CEU Jazz Ensemble, performing on May 23 at 9 p.m. They will be performing jazz standards, for a cover price of P300. On May 24, Trifecta will take over, bringing big-band funk and acid jazz to the stage. Their 9 p.m. show will have a P350 cover fee. Finally, May 25 will see the Mabuhay Swingers in the spotlight, performing jazz standards starting 9 p.m. Guests can save their seats for P300 each. Tago Jazz is at 14 Main Ave. on the Crame side in Cubao, Quezon City.

Enjoy activities with Lilo & Stitch at Ayala theaters

ASIDE from giving Filipino families a movie experience with the premiere of Lilo & Stitch in the Philippines, Ayala Malls Cinemas is offering activities to those who purchase two tickets to the movie at certain branches. The “Ohana Fun Station,” themed after the Hawaiian-set film, includes arts and crafts and activity sheets with Lilo & Stitch characters. It is available in select Ayala Malls Cinemas from May 24 to 25. The live-action reimagining of the animated movie, following the unlikely friendship between Hawaiian girl Lilo and wild alien Stitch, is out now in Philippine cinemas.

Attend Moonstar88’s 25th anniversary of ‘Torete’

FILIPINO alternative rock band Moonstar88 is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their timeless anthem “Torete” with a special performance on May 24. Set for 7 p.m. at Eton Centris Walk, Quezon City, the special one-night concert will feature a set that spans the band’s discography, from chart-topping hits to rarely performed gems. The songs will also be reimagined in collaboration with the Metro Manila Concert Orchestra. Supporting performances will lead into the show, featuring rising acts Hey June! and Better Days. Admission is free.

See Filipino 19th century clothing exhibit

AN exhibit in Intramuros is highlighting the role of clothing in expressing identity, status, and resistance during a period of change. KABIHISNAN: A Special Exhibit on Filipino Sartorial History is running from May 25 to June 8, with the goal of tracing Philippine history through the fabric of everyday life. Presented by Renacimiento Manila, Historia Viviente Manila, and the Intramuros Administration, the show features 15 faithful replicas of 19th century civilian, military, and religious clothing. It will be on view at the Centro de Turismo Mezzanine, Intramuros, Manila. Entrance fee is P150.

Calle Wright presents early PHL contemporary art

THE exhibit Early Philippine Contemporary Art (1969-1985): Works and Documents from the Collection of Judy Freya Sibayan is on view at Calle Wright, starting May 25 until Aug. 31. It offers a rare look at the formative years of contemporary art in the Philippines through artist Judy Freya Sibayan’s deeply personal collection, which includes gifts from pioneering artists Roberto Chabet, Ray Albano, Johnny Manahan, and Huge Bartolome. These works, alongside Sibayan’s own, map out interconnections formed through shared exhibitions, collaborations, and discourse throughout the 1970s and mid-1980s. Ms. Sibayan will be gracing the opening with a performance titled Reframing Art at 4:30 p.m. on May 25. Calle Wright is at 1890 Vasquez St., Malate, Manila.

Visit Ali Mall’s Flores de Mayo exhibit

FLORES DE MARIA, an exhibition of various Marian images from different parts of Metro Manila, is on display at the MacArthur Activity Area of Ali Mall in Quezon City. Running until May 28 during mall hours, the exhibit aims to foster mallgoers’ appreciation for the various images related to Flores de Mayo, the Philippines’ month-long Catholic festival dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Listen to Peej and Dhruv’s new single

FILIPINO indie folk musician Peej and Indian singer-songwriter and producer Dhruv Visvanath have come together for the release of their new single, “Pieces.” The collaboration began when the two met at a music conference in Singapore in 2024. Crafted entirely remotely, with Dhruv penning the lyrics and producing the track from New Delhi and Peej doing his part of the songwriting from Manila, “Pieces” is an eclectic pop song that aims to give an intimate sonic experience through acoustic textures. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Listen to Cambodian artist VannDa

THE final chapter of Cambodian musician VannDa’s cultural epic trilogy has been released. Titled Treyvisai III: Return to Sovannaphum, the album follows the first two installments that depict ambitions, self-doubt, and rage, and concludes the saga with healing, purpose, and pride. The centerpiece of the new release is “Golden Land,” VannDa’s most cinematic music video. Treyvisai III: Return to Sovannaphum is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Watch GIVĒON’s new single and music video

GRAMMY-NOMINATED GIVĒON has released his new single and video, “Rather Be.” The ballad, produced by Sevn Thomas, Maneesh, Matthew Burnett, jeff gitty, and jahaan sweet, incorporates horns, bells, and whistles. The music video portrays intimacy and dashing fashion, directed by Loris Russier. “Rather Be” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.