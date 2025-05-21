Revisiting the first all-female Everest traverse

1 of 2

Pinay mountaineers share their journey in newly launched book

THE TRIUMPH of three Filipina mountaineers — Noelle Wenceslao, Carina Dayondon, and Janet Belarmino — who conquered the legendary Mt. Everest in 2007, is the focus of a new book titled Live the Dream 2: The First and Only Traverse of Mt. Everest by Women.

A sequel to Live the Dream, which chronicled the first Philippine Mt. Everest expedition in 2006, the second book honors the legacy of the all-Pinay traverse and the vision that fueled it.

Expedition leader Art Valdez authored both books, and he shared that this one documents what was objectively “the more ambitious goal.”

“These women climbed from Tibet in the north side, crossed the summit, and extended their journey into Nepal. It was really a full traverse of the mountain,” Mr. Valdez said at the May 17 book launch in Makati City.

“Against all odds, these incredible women achieved the first and only female traverse of Mt. Everest in the world, a record-breaking feat that remains unmatched to this day,” he added.

For the team, the expedition set out to “capture the hearts and imaginations of Filipinos,” which they are proud to say they achieved. Ms. Wenceslao, Ms. Dayondon, and Ms. Belarmino, all members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), continue to be invited as motivational speakers to talk about their journey, even today.

“For so many years, our story has lived in memories. Today, it finally lives in the pages of a book that can be passed on, not just to mountaineers, but including all dreamers of every kind,” said Ms. Dayondon at the launch.

The PCG commander went on to say that the book captures “the grit and the fears, the cold that bit into our bones, and the courage that brought warmth.”

“Many people think climbing Everest is about strength and skill, but what carried me up that mountain is a purpose. It’s the belief that we Filipinas belong in the highest places in anything we want to do,” she said.

The book, aside from detailing Mr. Valdez’s account of how the expedition went for his three mentees, also delved into the personal journeys of the women.

It tackled Ms. Dayondon’s struggle as a responsible sister and breadwinner, Ms. Belarmino’s unexpected situation as a new mother amid training for the expedition, and Ms. Wenceslao’s challenge of moving forward as a grieving daughter.

For Mr. Valdez, looking back at that eventful year for the book brought no doubt in his mind that “Filipinas are capable of greatness.”

“With a shared vision, good leadership, and a united team, they could overcome any challenge and achieve anything they set their mind to,” he said.

He also explained the allure of Mt. Everest — the book launch was held three days after the death of Filipino mountaineer Philipp “PJ” Santiago II, who perished on the mountain on May 14, the first casualty at Everest this climbing season. The following day, May 15, Ric Rabe summited the mountain, becoming the first Filipino to do so since 2008.

“There’s always a risk in climbing Everest. But why are we still doing it? Because it is symbolic,” Mr. Valdez said. “For us, Everest is a symbol of dreams and passion, not just a mountain climbing activity.

“It could have happened to us, because every climb has risks,” he added.

Climbing Mt. Everest, which stands at 29,031 feet above sea level, is considered highly perilous due to its extreme climate, thin air, and potential avalanches. Leo Oracion became the first Filipino to reach its summit in 2006.

Mr. Valdez concluded: “Climbing the tallest peak is seemingly impossible, but we do it because it gives us a good feeling, that we believe that we can do anything.”

For the three women whose adventure is now immortalized in the pages of the newly launched book, the hope is for Filipinas to “see themselves in their journey and be inspired to persevere.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana