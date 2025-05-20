Proceeds from endangered species merch to go to DENR, NGOs

THOSE who want to donate to foundations dedicated to endangered Philippine species which face mounting threats to their survival, now have a more convenient way to do so. SM has unveiled a merchandise line that aims to save six species from extinction: the Philippine eagle, the Philippine cockatoo, the pawikan (sea turtle), the dugong, the tamaraw (a dwarf buffalo), and the pangolin.

The merchandise was launched at SM Mall of Asia on May 16. The stars of the launch were the toys and keychains from Toy Kingdom embodying the cuddly and lovable nature of each of the six endangered species. There were also chic shirt designs from Kultura and a children’s apparel line from SM Fashion.

This initiative is a result of SM’s partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) under the “Save from Extinction” campaign, first launched in October last year. Through cute and stylish merchandise, SM hopes to reach “young animal enthusiasts, eco-conscious advocates, and Filipino families,” according to Hanna Carinna Sy, assistant vice-president for marketing at SM Supermalls.

Proceeds from every purchase in this collection will directly support the conservation programs of the DENR and its partner nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

“These animals are part of our natural heritage, and their future as well as their hope depends on what we do today,” Ms. Sy said. She added that Banco De Oro (BDO) Unibank, Inc., will also accept donations through their ATMs, physical branches, and online app.

The wildlife conservation groups that will receive proceeds from the merchandise sales and the BDO donations are Forest Foundation Philippines, the Katala Foundation, the Philippine Eagle Foundation, the World Wildlife Fund for Nature-Philippines, the D’Aboville Foundation, and the Zoological Society of London. These NGOs have committed to safeguarding the six chosen animals as part of the multisectoral effort.

“In 2024, with the support of enlightened legislators, the DENR was granted species-specific resources to protect and conserve five species. We have added to that the 6th, the pangolin. These six are what we deemed most threatened, or most in need to galvanize support,” said DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga at the launch.

The goal of the “Save the Extinction” campaign is to raise P100 million while also shining a spotlight on the chosen species and the critical threats to their survival.

“Biodiversity loss is no longer a future risk. It is a current crisis. We are losing forests, wetlands, coral reefs, and other critical habitats faster than we can restore them and that they can regenerate on their own. Our species are really pushed to the brink by illegal hunting, wildlife trafficking, pollution, and the growing impacts of climate change,” Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga explained.

She added that, despite some progress, the complex risks involved require “teamwork across sectors and at all levels of our society.”

Forest Foundation Philippines’ Executive Director Jose Andres Canivel also spoke about the exact initiatives that the proceeds and donations will fund.

“We want to do population studies and habitat assessments. These inform species-specific conservation plans and protected area plans,” he said.

Because each species has its own set of challenges, the various conservation groups must protect and monitor both the species and their habitats. Mr. Canivel cited the tamaraws in Mindoro, which used to be 10,000 in number but have dwindled to only 600, while there are only under 400 pairs of Philippine eagles left across the archipelago.

“Those are species where we know the approximate numbers, but for the rest, how can you count them? Those dugongs and pawikans? What we need is to monitor where they are, where they go, where they feed, where they lay their eggs,” he explained.

Funds will also go to the detection of possible additional habitats, be they small coves or patches of forest. “For those that can be reintroduced, we can do so. For those who need active support in breeding, that’s also an option,” Mr. Canivel said.

Finally, there is the need for education and incentive planning for forest-dependent communities and coastal-dependent communities, for them to be active partners in the campaign.

Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga said that “Save the Extinction” is an effort that embraces “a more inclusive approach that makes it possible for everyone to take part in meaningful action,” with the help of a corporate giant like SM.

“These six animals are not just wildlife icons. They are keystone species that play essential roles in the balance of our ecosystems, so that others including human beings may thrive,” she said.

The Philippine eagle, Philippine cockatoo, pawikan, dugong, tamaraw, and pangolin merchandise are available in Kultura, Toy Kingdom, and SM Fashion branches in the following malls: SM Podium, SM Mall of Asia, SM Aura, SM North EDSA, and SM Makati.

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com/save-from-extinction. — Brontë H. Lacsamana