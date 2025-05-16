Gold’s Gym x Metcon introduces Hyrox training

THE FITNESS RACE format Hyrox, which blends endurance running and functional workouts, may not be in the Philippines just yet, but many Filipinos have already begun to train for the sport to compete internationally.

Founded in Germany in 2017 by Christian Toetzke, the competition is inclusive in that its components can be easily learned by casual gymgoers. It combines an eight-kilometer run with workout stations peppered in between, like burpees, rowing, and lunges, among others.

These are exercises that fitness-minded people probably already do — all they need is to build endurance and strength to accomplish all of them as part of a race. True to what it entails, the name Hyrox is a mix of the words “hybrid” and “rock star.”

“The good thing about Hyrox is that the entry point of the participants is of all levels. We’re talking female, elderly, youth,” said Gold’s Gym x Metcon Hyrox training club founder Edmundo Vega, who got into the sport coming from the CrossFit community.

Unlike regular workouts at the gym or the high-intensity fitness regimen of CrossFit, Hyrox “doesn’t involve high-skill movements.”

“In one day, we can teach you all the skills involved in doing Hyrox. That makes it scalable, accessible, and more inclusive. That’s the main reason it’s booming right now,” Mr. Vega explained.

In Manila, celebrities like Kuya Kim Atienza, Isabelle Daza, and Drew Arellano are already into it, with some competing internationally in cities like Singapore and Hong Kong. The newly opened Gold’s Gym x Metcon training club dedicated to Hyrox, located in Venice Grand Canal Mall in McKinley, Taguig, aims to foster the growing community of Filipino Hyrox-ers.

Anton Sietereales, creator of a fitness regimen called The Grin Method, presented the workouts involved in preparing for Hyrox at the center’s official launch on May 14.

“Hyrox is a fitness racing sport where you run eight kilometers, but it’s not just about the endurance. It’s also the strength,” Mr. Sietereales said.

A few of the gym’s coaches demonstrated the “H-700,” which is a mini Hyrox workout that condenses the functional stations included in the actual race. The “H” refers to Hyrox, while the “700” refers to the 700 reps across all the workouts — all of which must be ideally accomplished in 10 minutes, by the way.

The order of the workout is: a 300-meter run on a treadmill, 20 reps of bag-facing burpees, 300 meters on the rowing machine, 20 reps of bag lunges (lunging forward while carrying a bag on your back), 40 meters of pushing and pulling a sled, and 20 reps of wall balls (squatting before striking a target with a weighted ball).

Experienced CrossFit and Hyrox athletes easily accomplished this workout in 10 minutes or less. The average occasional gymgoer (as tested by BusinessWorld, among brave members of other media outlets) took about 15 to 25 minutes getting through the daunting “H-700,” with weights adjusted to the minimum for some.

Mr. Sietereales explained that beginners need not be intimidated, since The Grin Method’s holistic approach “targets the general population.”

“It’s really about promoting general physical fitness. It’s comprehensive in that we build on strength, mobility, and accuracy,” he said. “The exercises are inclusive and functional. For example, in real tasks, like when you’re squatting to pick something up or getting your bag and putting it in overhead luggage.”

Beyond general fitness, those who power through and get bit by the Hyrox bug could potentially train to reach competition level, if they’d like.

According to its founders, the Gold’s Gym x Metcon space, now renovated into a comprehensive facility including specialized training zones and even an ice bath and sauna area, aims to gradually foster a community for Hyrox.

TOURISM POTENTIAL

Mr. Vega told BusinessWorld that Hyrox may be booming all over the world as a fitness event, with races taking place in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, and the like, but the Philippines remains “an untapped market.”

“One particular event in Singapore had 6,500 participants, mostly foreigners. Imagine the tourism involved. It’s our aim in the future to reproduce that here, and opening a Hyrox training club makes that a priority,” he said.

He cited the Filipino class A demographic, or those “with earning capacity to go out of the country just to compete” as the ones who will be willing to pay for topnotch personal training.

“Now is the right time to do it, before Hyrox becomes mainstream here,” Mr. Vega said.

However, one roadblock the Philippines must overcome is the lack of infrastructure and government or private support for such big events. “Right now, we don’t have the correct venue for it, but our standard of living is much lower, so we can easily invite those foreigners and bring in that gym tourism,” he explained.

Hyrox events have a lot of requirements — they need an air-conditioned stadium with many hotels in close proximity. This immediately strikes out the Philippine Arena, which is located in Bulacan, making the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City a decent candidate.

“I think we’re more than capable of exceeding Singapore’s 6,500. We can draw in 10,000 people. These participants tend to bring their family or friends, or join in pairs. Hyrox is a spectator event where supporters don’t watch from afar, but travel with you as you compete,” Mr. Vega said.

“That’s a lot of people involved. Imagine the tourism we can bring in if we host a Hyrox event here,” he added.

For details on the Hyrox programs available at the Gold’s Gym x Metcon space in Venice Mall, Taguig, visit the social media pages of Gold’s Gym Philippines, Metcon Philippines, and Hyrox Philippines. — Brontë H. Lacsamana