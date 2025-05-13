Ben&Ben preps for world tour

NINE-PIECE band Ben&Ben are set to kick off a global album tour this May and June, with shows in Cebu, Bacolod, and Davao — then off to Singapore and the US.

The Filipino folk pop group has amassed a total of 5.5 million listeners on Spotify.

Their tour is named after their latest album, The Traveller Across Dimensions. Following the Philippine leg, overseas shows will take place in Singapore and California later in the year. Other possible locations may be announced in the future.

“I think the reason we picked these places and cities to begin our tour is we are doing something very different production-wise. It’s not as easy to transport,” said Miguel Benjamin Guico (one of two of the lead vocalists and acoustic guitarists for the band), at a press conference in Mandaluyong on May 6.

“That’s why we’re conservative na lima lang muna tapos baka kapag may gustong dumagdag diyan (to start off with five then maybe if others want to join), then we’re welcome to add,” he explained.

The band is composed of Mr. Guico and his twin brother Paolo Benjamin (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Poch Barretto (lead guitar, backing vocals), Jam Villanueva (drums), Agnes Reoma (bass), Andrew de Pano (percussion, backing vocals), Toni Muñoz (percussion, lead vocals), Keifer Cabugao (violin, vocals), and Patricia Lasaten (keyboard).

It was in December when Ben&Ben released the concept album alongside an immersive animated concert experience by Puppeteer Studios, centered on the fictional story of Liwanag. This character, and her journey through the three dimensions of Light, Energy, and Feel, will be returning for the world tour.

Their setlist will focus on tracks from Ben&Ben’s third album, mixed with some of their past hits. The Traveller Across Dimensions was released on Nov. 29, 2024, with “Could Be Something” and “Tomorrow with You” being fan favorites.

Written by the twin Guico brothers, all 12 songs are from the perspective of the Liwanag character, who relates her experiences in each of the Dimensions.

As for the band’s evolution, they expressed how they’ve also grown over the past eight years, just like Liwanag. Their latest work, including the single “Saranggola” released in April, features bolder electronic sounds.

“For this album, we wanted to try really embracing it and making it more obvious for some of the songs in this album,” said electric guitarist Mr. Barretto. “With the electronic sounds, we can still play it live and create the sounds. It still serves the song.”

For bassist Ms. Reoma, the key to the longevity of a band with nine members is communication. “What I like and what I am proud about our band is that when we have misunderstandings, we are able to do the work that needs to be done,” she said.

She pointed to one “Ben” (Miguel Benjamin), who tends to be the mediator in conflicts, which the other members agreed with.

“Over the years we have developed a dynamic, that the baseline is that we talk about it,” said the other “Ben,” Paolo Benjamin.

The Traveller Across Dimensions World Tour begins on May 24 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino in Cebu. Tickets, with prices ranging from P2,000 to P6,500, are now available via smtickets.com.

Ticket details for the June 8 show at the University of St. La Salle in Bacolod and the June 22 show at the SMX Convention Center in Davao have yet to be announced.

The two shows after that will be outside of the Philippines: at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, California, USA, on July 12; and at the Arena@Expo in Singapore on Dec. 14. — Brontë H. Lacsamana