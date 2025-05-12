THERE are many affordable everyday essentials, storage solutions, and decorations to be found at Anko, the Australia-based house brand under Kmart Australia Ltd., which specializes in home and lifestyle products.

Last week, Anko opened a second branch in Alabang Town Center (ATC), Muntinlupa, six months after opening its first store at Glorietta 2 in Makati.

The May 8 launch saw guests browse through the store’s expansive kitchen and dinnerware selection, as well as its trendy items such as notebooks, pens, and other arts and crafts items. There were toys for kids and beauty and wellness products for moms — and most of the prices didn’t exceed three digits.

“It’s more laidback here in Alabang, so the products that we carry are more for that kind of market,” Paul Miranda, store manager for Anko in ATC, told BusinessWorld. “Glorietta is a hub for working commuters and Makati residents, so it’s a mixed market. Here, majority are families.”

Compared to the 1,200-square-meter Glorietta store, the ATC branch is smaller at 812 square meters. As for how it measures up to similar homeware competitors, Mr. Miranda pointed out that Anko stores have “more spacious, presentable aisles” and “display items to accommodate the touchy-feely shopping style of Filipino consumers.”

“We have been overwhelmed with the warm welcome and hospitality the Filipino community has shown us. We’ve enjoyed interacting with our customers, meeting them in the store, and learning more and more about this beautiful place we now call home,” said Rachel Turner, Anko Philippines’ country manager, at the second branch’s opening.

“Not only do we bring Anko closer to more families, but the opening of this store will bring in new jobs to the area,” she added.

MORE BRANCHES TO COME

A third branch, opening in July, will be located in TriNoma Mall. “Quezon City, where TriNoma is located, is the highest population city in the Philippines with over 2.9 million people. We are confident that our third store will resonate strongly and extend our reach further,” Ms. Turner said of the location.

She explained that their approach to expanding is “informed by listening closely to their customers.” It is also based on a joint venture with Ayala Corp., helping the brand boost its domestic presence.

Mark Robert Uy, corporate and business development head of Ayala Corp., said at the launch that they are thrilled to be part of the journey of setting up more stores, with two more in the pipeline this year aside from the ATC and TriNoma stores.

“We’re happy to see Anko as more than just another retail store. It’s a shopping experience that focuses on creating the best in-store experience while offering products at affordable everyday prices,” said Mr. Uy.

LOYALTY PROGRAM

Anko also unveiled its first-ever loyalty program called the Anko Club, available through its own mobile app. It gives members access to exclusive events such as VIP experiences, product launches, and online and in-store activations.

Upon registering, users can earn participation rewards. Member information on the app also serves as a digital pass for events.

“For now, there’s no points system. We offer more of exclusive offers. As it is, you can see that our prices are not high so there’s no need for discounts,” said Mr. Miranda on what to expect from Anko Club.

“Plus, we’re cardless, so everything is digital through the mobile app,” he added.

Club members who shop at Anko until June 7 have a chance to win a family hotel experience at Seda Hotel. Every transaction earns members one raffle entry, with no minimum spend.

Ms. Turner explained that the Anko Club app will “help better connect with customers and meet their needs.”

“We’re creating a space — online and in-store — where people can explore, be inspired, and find their perfect match,” she said.

Anko currently has branches on the ground floor of Glorietta 2, Makati City, and the ground floor of Alabang Town Center, Muntinlupa City. Its third location in TriNoma, Quezon City, will open in July. — Brontë H. Lacsamana