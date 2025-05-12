JUST for today, May 12, all Starbucks Philippines branches will be giving customers a free single upsize on their beverage purchase when the customer presents proof that they voted — their index finger with indelible ink.

The offer is valid on any handcrafted beverage today and is available for dine-in, take-out, and drive-through transactions, with a maximum of two beverages per transaction (not per person) only.

Purchases made with Starbucks Rewards will earn Stars for the paid beverage, and purchases made with a personal cup/tumbler will still earn a P10 Cup discount.

Senior citizens and persons with disability (PWD) may still avail themselves of their discount for orders for their personal consumption, in conjunction with this promo.

For more information, visit starbucks.ph/promos for details.