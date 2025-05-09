Masked Singer Pilipinas returns for Season 3

1 of 2

This time it’s before a live audience

SIXTEEN singers whose identities are concealed by heavy masks and costumes will be putting on a mystery music spectacle for TV5’s Masked Singer Pilipinas. The third season of the show premieres on May 17.

Originating from the South Korean franchise The Masked Singer, the reality singing show had its first two seasons in 2020 and 2022. The celebrities sing covers of famous songs while concealing their identities behind mascot costumes, The grand prize winners were singer Daryl Ong, dressed as “2-2-B,” in the first season and singer Kris Lawrence, “Panda,” in the second season.

For the third season, the process of elimination will be the same, with the contestants divided into groups which perform each week. Audience members and panelists get to vote for their favorite contestants, until only three remain for the sing-off for the grand champion title.

This edition will be the first to have a live audience, said Masked Singer Pilipinas’ returning host, Billy Crawford.

“Now that we have a live audience, we get to interact with them. The masked singers come alive more, especially the judges and myself,” he said at a press conference on April 29. “It doesn’t even feel like work. It’s like I’m just playing.”

Arthur Nery, who was the third placer in season two (his character was “Jeepie”), said that he was nervous about returning, this time as a judge. “At first, kabado ako pero winelcome talaga nila ako. Iba ‘yung feeling noong contestant ako kasi bawal kami magsalita (I was nervous at first, but they all welcomed me. It felt very different from when I was a contestant because we weren’t allowed to speak then),” he said.

His fellow judges, singers Pops Fernandez and Janno Gibbs, expressed their excitement over watching the performances and guessing who were the celebrities behind the costumes. Ms. Fernandez said that it was “challenging” for her to put names to what seemed to be familiar voices.

One small spoiler for the upcoming season is that actress-singer and first-time judge on the show, Nadine Lustre, was able to guess the identity of one contestant — Foxtastic Samurai.

“All of his performances were different, from the arrangements to the materials. I was blown away every time he performed, so he’s my bias. The person was exactly who I thought it would be. He’s my favorite because he’s the only one I guessed right,” Ms. Lustre said.

The 16 characters this season are Aeroboy, Astigre, Fantasa, Foxtastic Samurai, Frog Sinatra, Gagambini, Jelly Babe, Kunewho, Meowy, Monkeylabot, Monster Showman, Mr. T, Plantita Turner, Puppy Love, Rats to Riches, and Susie TV.

“Talagang masasabi ko na isa ’to sa pinaka-memorable na project na nagawa ko ever (I can truly say that this is one of the most memorable projects I’ve ever done),” Ms. Lustre added.

Mr. Crawford teased that there are a wide variety of personalities on the show this season, from veteran singers to comedians, of varying ages.

“Expect the unexpected,” he said.

The Masked Singer Pilipinas Season 3 premieres on May 17, 7:45 p.m. on TV5 and Sari Sari Channel. — Brontë H. Lacsamana