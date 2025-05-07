Arts & Culture (05/07/25)

1 of 5

Robinsons’ ARTablado holds shows on motherhood

THIS Mother’s Day, Robinsons Land ARTablado is honoring the love and care that mothers give their families through two exhibits. On view until May 15 at the gallery’s branch at Robinsons Galleria is a solo show by Philippine biodiversity advocate and artist Bing Famoso, while the works of mother-and-daughter tandem Maria Cristina Arroyo and Christelle Arroyo are mounted at Robinsons Antipolo.

Instituto Cervantes shows films from Castilla y León

THIS MONTH, Instituto Cervantes Manila, in collaboration with the Castilla y León Film Commission and the Embassy of Spain, will present a film series by filmmakers from Castilla y León. The movie series includes four feature films and three short films and will be shown every Thursday of May at the Instituto Cervantes in Manila. Each screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring the filmmakers, and Kristine Guzmán, head of the Castilla y León Film Commission. The series will kick off on May 8 with the short film Alegre y olé (2023, 20 min.), directed by Clara Santaolaya, about two patients in a psychiatric center and their relationship. It will be followed by the feature film Gallo Rojo (2024, 84 min.), directed by Enrique García-Vázquez, about a woman who returns to the village one summer to set up a cinema after living in a big city for a while. There she meets up with an old acquaintance, and their friendship grows. To be screened on May 15 are the short documentary Yo, mi, me, conmigo (2024, 14 min.), by Alicia Van Assche, and a drama-thriller Pastoris (2024, 108 min.), by Pablo Moreno. The third screening on March 22 will feature the short Las calles de Granada (2023, 14 min.), directed by Isabel Medarde, followed by Secundarias (2023, 81 min.) by Arturo Dueñas. The series will conclude on March 29 with the full-length film La Controversia de Valladolid (2023) by Juan Rodríguez-Briso. All films will be screened in their original Spanish language with English subtitles and will take place at 2 p.m. at the Intramuros branch of Instituto Cervantes (855 Calle Real, San Luis Complex, Intramuros, Manila). Admission is free, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit Instituto Cervantes’ website at www.manila.cervantes.es, or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila.

Choral festival calls for composition entries

THE Andrea O. Veneracion International Choral Festival (AOVICF) is accepting entries for the first-ever AOVICF Choral Composition Competition until May 30. Named after the founder of the world-renowned Philippine Madrigal Singers, AOVICF invites composers worldwide, amateur or professional, aged 18 years and above, to submit their original unpublished entries. More details can be found at https://www.aovchoralfestph.com/compositioncompetition.

Art House, AAG unveil Zóbel Centennial Collection

NEWLY launched merchandise created by Art House and the Ateneo Art Gallery (AAG) under the Fernando Zóbel Centennial Collection, feature travel sketches by the artist which he made while traveling around the Northern region of the country. Mr. Zóbel’s drawings were applied onto gift and novelty items like catch trays, Japanese umbrellas, cell phone stands, laptop stands, and coasters. They are now available at the AAG’s museum shop.

British Council opens grants for 2025

PROMOTING more cross-border artistic collaborations between the UK and the Philippines, the British Council has opened applications for its Connections Through Culture (CTC) grants. These offer up to £10,000 in funding for innovative, cross-cultural initiatives that “challenge ideas, inspire communities, and push artistic boundaries.” The grants can support a digital art residency, an international performance, a creative policy lab, or a community-led exhibition. Applications are now open until June 23 for architecture, music, fashion, film, and theater.

May exhibitions at Vinyl on Vinyl

FOUR EXHIBITS are on view at Vinyl on Vinyl this May. First is Mond’s Death of the North Star, a mix of tumultuous and even grotesque paintings and sculptures. Reen Barrera and Marilou Solano have also put up Mayday Rain, a collection of paintings and figures that explore the act of calling for rain in the dry season. There’s also Seeweirdo’s The Never-Ending Cooking Show, featuring the artist’s colorful paintings as a behind-the-scenes look at the grind, from messy mistakes and chaotic struggles to beautiful breakthroughs. Finally, there’s Geremy Samala’s Aeon Shift, with works showcasing eccentric characters through acrylic paint. The exhibits are on view throughout May. At the gallery in the La Fuerza Compound, Chino Roces Ave., Makati.

Prisoner art on view at REP production of Reza’s ART

WHEN the curtains rise for the Repertory Philippines’ (REP) production of ART, a highly acclaimed comedy by French playwright Yasmina Reza, the stage will be adorned by the all-white centerpiece that drives forward the plot, as well as other works. These other works are paintings by members of the HOPE Project, an initiative focusing on persons deprived of liberty (PDL) from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Lipa City, Batangas. These pieces will be displayed for auction throughout the run of the production at the REP Eastwood Theater Lobby in Quezon City. The play will run from June 13 to 29. Proceeds from the auction will cover legal fees for the PDLs’ release after they complete their full sentence.