AFTER restoring over 200 films over the past 14 years, the ABS-CBN Film Restoration Project has officially ended its run. This was announced by its chair, Leo Katigbak, in a social media post on May 1.

“ABS-CBN Film Restoration ended its 14-year run last March 31, 2025, with April mostly turnover and sampling the last works we completed as the final day loomed,” he wrote on Facebook.

Mr. Katigbak added that the project, also known as Sagip Pelikula, was “a casualty of efforts to close down ABS-CBN in 2020 by a man who wrought havoc and killed dreams as well.” The broadcast network lost its congressional franchise that year, which led to a multitude of changes in the business, including, now, the closure of the film restoration unit.

“For the last few months, we barreled through as much as we can with what meager resources were available to us and until our very last day, we gave it our all,” he said.

The restoration project managed to scan, enhance, restore, remaster, and reintroduce over 240 movies, some from as early as 1939. Mr. Katigbak ensured that “many aspects of what the unit used to do will be handled by other departments,” beginning this month. The Sagip Pelikula advocacy will be taken on jointly by Star Cinema and Cinemo.

Writing about the importance of the restoration project in a Facebook post, film critic Noel Vera wrote: “[I]f we forget the masterpieces of the past — and trust me they are disintegrating as we speak — we will lose a huge part of our identity, a huge part of our selves. We were a great filmmaking nation near the start of the last century up to now, and if we don’t know that how can we even begin to start? If Santayana said ‘those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it,’ I propose a corollary; ‘those who can’t remember their past are condemned to never exceed it.’”

Mr. Katigbak thanked many people who supported the project, most notably ABS-CBN executives Gabby Lopez and Charo Santos-Concio for their vision for film restoration, and Carlo Katigbak for delaying the department’s closure for five years with “a scaled-down group.”

Also mentioned were actor Piolo Pascual and National Artist for Film Ricky Lee, along with government institutions, universities, and malls that helped promote and screen the restored films of Sagip Pelikula.

The first film the ABS-CBN Film Restoration project restored was Himala in 2011, while the last film it screened was Tatlong Ina, Isang Anak — both starring National Artist Nora Aunor, who passed away in April.

“Preserving the past to inspire the future is a never-ending quest and we hope we were able to encourage many including a new generation to take up the challenge,” Mr. Katigbak said. “Sa mga tumangkilik, naniwala, nanaginip… maraming salamat po (To those who supported, believed, and dreamed, thank you).”

Here are some of the films that ABS-CBN’s Sagip Pelikula restored:

Ibong Adarna (1941)

Badjao (1957)

Nukso Nang Nukso (1960)

Ang Mahiwagang Daigdig ni Pedro Penduko (1973)

Banaue (1975)

Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon? (1976)

Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos (1976)

Minsa’y Isang Gamu-Gamo (1976)

Kung Mangarap Ka’t Magising (1977)

Mga Bilanggong Birhen (1977)

Kakabakaba Ka Ba? (1980)

Langis at Tubig (1980)

Sa Init ng Apoy (1980)

Kasal? (1980)

Oro, Plata, Mata (1982)

T-Bird at Ako (1982)

Tinimbang ang Langit (1982)

Haplos (1982)

Moral (1982)

Karnal (1983)

Bulaklak sa City Jail (1984)

Shake, Rattle, & Roll (1984)

Kailan Ka Magiging Akin (1991)

May Minamahal (1993)

Sana Maulit Muli (1995)

Madrasta (1996)

Magic Temple (1996)

Bata, Bata… Pa’no Ka Ginawa? (1998)

Labs Kita… Okey Ka Lang? (1998)

Magandang Hatinggabi (1998)

Dekada ’70 (2002)

Tanging Yaman (2000)

Anak (2000)

Markova: Comfort Gay (2000)

Milan (2004)

— Brontë H. Lacsamana