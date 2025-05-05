VETERAN ACTOR Frederick Charles Caballes Davao — better known by his screen name Ricky Davao — whose career in film, television, and theater spanned 47 years, passed away on May 1, according to his daughter Ara Davao in a social media post.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Ricky Davao. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children and loved ones, after bravely facing complications related to cancer,” Ms. Davao said in an online joint statement with her siblings Rikki Mae and Kenneth.

“For more than four decades, he dedicated his life to the craft of acting and directing. His remarkable body of work and award-winning performances have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire,” she said.

“Most of all he was a loving father, brother, son, and friend.”

Mr. Davao had been battling cancer since 2024, a situation which he never revealed to the public. His three children, whom he shared with his ex-wife, actress Jackie Lou Blanco, are requesting “prayers, love, and kind messages during this difficult time.”

Born to actor Charlie Davao and Emma Marie Abiera in October of 1934, Mr. Davao got his start as a dancer under the Vicor Music record label when he was 24 years old. He would eventually get his shot at acting in the 1978 film Patayin si… Mediavillo, which starred action legend Fernando Poe, Jr.

His filmography includes Huwag Mong Buhayin ang Bangkay (1987), Misis Mo, Misis Ko (1988), Natutulog Pa ang Diyos (1988), Abot Hanggang Sukdulan (1989), Bayaning 3rd World (1999), Saranggola (1999), Iadya Mo Kami (2015), Kabisera (2016), and Fuccbois (2019), among many others. He earned multiple Gawad Urian and FAMAS awards for acting for his work in many of these films.

One of his last film projects was the Netflix romcom Sosyal Climbers (2025), starring Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings.

Mr. Davao also acted in theater. His first major role was in the 1987 play Bongbong at Kris, for which he won Best Stage Actor at the 1988 Aliw Awards. He also won in 1998 for the play Sawi and in 2002 for the stage adaptation of Insiang. His last theater production was the 2024 rerun of the musical Silver Lining Redux.

Many also know him for his extensive career as a television actor, having long appeared in the anthology drama series Maalaala Mo Kaya and, in the late 1990s to early 2000s, romance teleseryes like Mula sa Puso and Pangako Sa ‘Yo. He will posthumously appear in a supporting role in the upcoming show Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre.

Singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla, who starred with Mr. Davao in the 1995 television series Familia Zaragoza and a 1997 stage adaptation of Ang Larawan, said in an Instagram post: “I don’t know anyone who wasn’t a friend of Ricky Davao. He was everyone’s buddy!”

“Whenever we’d run into each other, we’d always recall those cherished moments. The last time I saw him, we were celebrating a birthday from our group chat — just like always, full of laughter and warm memories,” she said. “Ricky is a great loss to the movie industry. His presence will be missed on stage, television and in the movies.”

In a Facebook post, director Mark Meily recalled casting Mr. Davao as the lead for his first short film in 1987, Pangako ng Bagong Simulain. “He looked at the summary of the script, smiled, and said ‘yes’ right away. The film won a prize and became my ticket to a scholarship in France,” Mr. Meily wrote. They worked together again in 2003 for his first feature-length film Crying Ladies.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) also paid tribute to the late actor, describing his artistry as one “marked by depth, range, and a sincere commitment to his craft.”

“His spirit will forever live on through the stories he told and the roles he embodied. Rest in eternal peace, Ricky,” their statement said.

Mr. Davao’s memorial service is being held until May 7 at Chapels 8, 9, and 10 at The Heritage Park in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. — Brontë H. Lacsamana