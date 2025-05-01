Dining In/Out (05/01/25)

1 of 7

2 Gordon Ramsay restaurants opening in Cebu

FOLLOWING the success of Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines at Newport World Resorts, two more Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts — Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips and Street Burger by Gordon Ramsay — are set to open in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. The two new dining concepts will offer casual, quality-driven menus that reflect Ramsay’s signature flair. Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips is a fast-casual and over-the-counter style restaurant serving variations of its signature take on the British classic, alongside its Lobster & Shrimp, Dirty Chips, and handcrafted milkshakes. Right next door, Street Burger by Gordon Ramsay will offer a bold lineup including the Idiot Burger, the G.F.C. (Gordon’s Fried Chicken) Burger, and the O.G.R. Burger, along with other fan favorites. The restaurants will be located at Mactan Newtown, a 30-hectare beachfront township by Megaworld that blends business, leisure, and residential living. For more information visit www.gordonramsay.com.ph and follow @gordonramsayfishandchips and @gordonramsaystreetburger on Facebook and Instagram.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Okada Manila

FOR dining out on Mother’s Day, Okada Manila is serving up an Italian feast at La Piazza — a seven-course meal for P10,000 net which includes fresh tuna, Iberico ham, barramundi, and more. At Yu Lei, there will be a limited-time menu featuring tender duck breast, Kurobuta pork, seafood, and more, for P6,000. Plus, a complimentary signature Machang to take home. At Enbu, Japanese culinary traditions are on full display including Seabream, Chawanmushi, US Beef Ribeye, and more for P5,088 net. There will be a special Mother’s Day offering at the Medley Buffet exclusively on May 11 with Boston lobster, lechon, Oysters Rockefeller, and more alongside free-flowing wines and drinks, as well as local and international desserts. The buffet costs P4,500 for adults and P2,250 for kids. For dining inquiries and reservations, e-mail RestaurantReservation@okadamanila.com or contact 8555-5799.

Solaire Resort North offers Mother’s Day treats

AT Solaire Resort North, enjoy a bountiful selection of dishes at FRESH for lunch or dinner with their exclusive Mother’s Day promo offering a free feast for each mother with five paying guests, and a photobooth as a souvenir. The spread includes unlimited lobster and drinks, a selection of fine meats, seafood, and vegetarian options with decadent desserts. For an elevated buffet experience, celebrate Mother’s Day with Finestra’s Festa della Mamma special, featuring their semi-buffet selection for Sunday brunch. Continue the celebration with a casual feast at Lucky Noodles, Red Lantern, Pool Café, or Yakumi for a unique set menu for each restaurant, or Manyaman Filipino flavors boasting both savory and sweet items for the whole family this May 11. For more details, reservations, and inquiries, contact 8888-8888 or e-mail sn.reservations@solaireresort.com.

Gringo serves up seafood for Mother’s Day

GRINGO launches new Mother’s Day dishes that bring a refreshing new flavor to the table, light yet indulgent. These are: Salmon Cajun cream fusilli, Lemon-marinated grilled salmon with creamy mashed potatoes, and Crispy battered lapu-lapu with smashed potatoes. These new dishes join Gringo’s seafood lineup that’s perfect for sharing with the whole family: Onion glazed camaron, Shrimp bisque pasta, and Crispy catfish. Find these dishes at Gringo branches nationwide, including SM North EDSA, SM Dasmarinas, Ayala Malls Feliz, and SM Baguio. Gringo also offers catering, bulk orders, and delivery via Gringo.ph, GrabFood, and Foodpanda. Meanwhile, the McWilson Food Group, the company behind Gringo, Gringonito, Tatatito, Kaokee, Tokyo Bubble Tea, Honeybon, and Super Pollo, has officially launched the MCW Eats Loyalty Club, a loyalty program to reward diners with exclusive perks every time they visit any McWilson restaurant. Registration is free and new members receive a P100 voucher upon signing up. Members earn one point for every P50 spent at any McWilson Food Group restaurant. These points can be accumulated and redeemed for gift certificates, discounts, and other exclusive rewards across all participating brands. To join the MCW Eats Loyalty Club, customers who dine at any participating McWilson Food Group restaurant can sign up using their mobile number. They may also register online (https://eats.mcwgroup.ph/.).

Honeybon launches Mango Brazo de Mercedes

JUST IN TIME for Mother’s Day, Honeybon unveils its newest mango dessert: the Mango Brazo de Mercedes made with delicate meringue, filled with a rich custard and ripe mangoes. This special dessert adds a golden touch to Honeybon’s growing Mango Collection, which also features the Mango Royale with layers of buttercream, meringue, and chopped nuts, and the Mango Cheesecake, topped with mangoes and finished with a creamy mousse that balances its smooth cheesecake base. The Mango Brazo de Mercedes is available for a limited time at Honeybon stores in SM North EDSA, SM Megamall, and Festival Mall. It is also available online for delivery through www.honeybon.ph.

Tatatito celebrates Mother’s Day with special menu

THIS Mother’s Day, Tatatito presents a special menu entitled Ilaw ng Tahanan, featuring familiar Filipino flavors, Crab claw in ginataang kalabasa, and BanoffeeQ Pie, a fusion of the classic banana cue and banoffee pie. Tatatito is located at the OPL Bldg. on Dela Rosa Street corner Carlos Palanca in Makati. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays. Reservations can be made online at book.bistrochat.com/tatatito or by calling 0917-862-4000 or 8809-8055.

Newport World Resorts’ hotels, restaurants offer Mother’s Day specials

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS’ hotel, mall, and signature restaurants present a collection of offerings for Mother’s Day. At Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines, thanks to a partnership with Las Filipinas, a collective of Filipina artists, guests may have their portraits drawn live as lasting mementos for families and loved ones (contact 0917-147-6576 or e-mail info@gordonramsayrestaurants.com.ph). Over at the Marriott Hotel Manila’s Marriott Café Bakery, a Honey Glazed Bone-in Ham Package. Priced at P4,500 net, will be available from May 9 to 11, with early bird privileges for advance purchases until May 5. Sweet indulgences await with Mother’s Day Treats including mini cakes, fondant cakes, artisanal chocolates, and more, with prices starting at P350 net, available until May 12. A grand Mother’s Day Buffet will be offered on May 11 at the Marriott Café, priced at P3,800 net, featuring selections such as Australian beef rump and Legris oysters (0917-584-9560). Sheraton Manila Hotel’s Oori will be holding a Banchan and Kimbap Making Class on May 11 from 2-4 p.m. for P2,500 net per person, complete with a demonstration kit, snacks, finished dishes for takeaway, and certificates of participation. Meanwhile, S Kitchen commemorates the special day with a Flower Embroidery Workshop guided by Bella Joy Bardollas. The class, from 1-3 p.m., is priced at P3,000 net, inclusive of workshop materials, food, and a keepsake final artwork (0917-859-7496). Hotel Okura Manila’s Yawaragi will present a Mother’s Day Buffet priced at P3,950++, available on May 11, featuring Australian Wagyu chuck eye roll pot roast, herbed Dijon Omaha steamship, Japanese oyster thermidor, and more, accompanied by a complimentary mocktail and a special token for mothers. Yamazato offers an intimate Japanese fine dining experience with its Mother’s Day Omakase Sushi, priced at P15,000++, highlighting seasonal items such as purple sea urchin, bigfin squid and firefly squid, horse mackerel and Isaki. The Omakase Sushi is available from May 7 to 11 (contact fb@hotelokuramanila.com or 0917-842-9067). Hilton Manila’s Kusina Sea Kitchens will have a Mother’s Day Lunch Buffet priced at P2,800++ per person. The celebration features Filipino favorites and international classics alongside flowing sodas and juices. Mothers will receive a Laura Mercier beauty gift and a 15-minute massage at The Cabana (7239-7788 or e-mail MNLPH_F&Binquiries@hilton.com).

Foodpanda’s summer deals

THIS summer, foodpanda is helping Filipinos chill out without splashing out, thanks to exclusive discounts on both food and essentials. These include 20% off on meals from popular restaurants like Tim Hortons. Meanwhile, pandapro members can enjoy even greater savings on their favorite summer chillers, whether they crave fruity refreshers or caffeinated drinks, with up to 30% off on selected summer coolers like Jamba Juice, CoCo, and Zus coffee. Beyond mealtime cravings, foodpanda makes sure homes are summer-ready with deep discounts on grocery must-haves. From summer snacks from URC and chilled drinks from Pepsi to necessities like sunscreen, foodpanda’s summer sale offers up to 50% off on a wide range of summer must-haves from pandamart, Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace, Puregold, Watsons, Southstar Drug, and many more.