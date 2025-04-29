Entertainment News (04/29/25)

1 of 9

2 Nora Aunor films released in theaters

TO HONOR the memory of the late National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor, two of her highly regarded movies are having a theatrical release. Mario O’Hara’s 1976 wartime drama Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos and 1987 family drama Tatlong Ina, Isang Anak are back on the big screen thanks to the ABS-CBN Film Restoration Project (Sagip Pelikula). The films’ brief return to cinemas serves “as a special tribute to Ms. Aunor, whose life and work has left an indelible mark on Philippine arts and culture,” the company said in a statement. Both films were rated PG (parental guidance) by the Movie and Television Review Classification Board.

Music festivals in Boracay, Coron, and Samal

THREE island parties — Love Boracay, Love Coron, and Love Samal — will be held at various Discovery Resorts this year. Kicking the series off is what was previously known as Laboracay, now newly minted as Love Boracay, which will take place from May 1 to 3 at the Sand Bar, Clubhouse Deck, and 360 Roof Lounge of Discovery Boracay, with various DJs performing on all three nights. On May 1, Discovery Coron will hold Love Coron, with DJ Carlo taking over the Clubhouse Deck from 4 to 6 p.m. The resort will offer a buffet dinner at the Firefish Restaurant from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for P1,800 per person. Finally, Discovery Samal will hold its Love Samal event on May 3 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Event access costs P1,888 per person, inclusive of unlimited cocktails, a serving of bar chow, and boat transfers from the resort’s Davao Welcome Center. At P3,500, access also includes a full dinner buffet station, while an overnight stay with event access costs P15,010 per room per night, inclusive of breakfast for two persons. Booking period is until April 30.

Spotify, The Pod Network launch PHL podcast studio

THE Pod Network and global audio platform Spotify have launched a co-branded state-of-the-art studio designed to further support the growth of podcasting in the country. Located in Mandaluyong City, the studio is designed to create a space for local creators to launch high-quality video and audio podcasts, in addition to its regular on-platform programming on Spotify. The facility is equipped with three professional-grade recording studios, complete video podcast setups with multi-camera options, dedicated event and community activation areas, and integrated data and production workflows, strategically established to cater to the evolving needs of both seasoned and emerging podcasters and creators, while also offering advertisers a premium, brand-safe environment for immersive content experiences. Since 2019, Spotify has been home to The Pod Network’s chart-topping shows like The KoolPals, Lecheng Pag-ibig ‘To with Sam YG and DJ Chacha, and Book of Bad Ideas — each drawing in millions of monthly listeners. Its other popular podcast shows include Paano Kung… with Joelle, Intellectwalwal with Victor Anastacio, and Kwentong Callroom Podcast. The Pod Network says it is open for creator bookings, brand campaigns, and collaborative projects. For more information, visit www.thepodnetwork.com or their Facebook page.

SB19 drops music videos for 2 singles off new EP

FANS of P-pop can now watch the official music videos for two of Filipino boy group SB19’s latest singles, “DUNGKA!” and “Time.” Made under Sony Music Entertainment and 1Z Entertainment, both tracks are part of their newly released third EP, Simula at Wakas. The “DUNGKA!” music video was helmed by Kerbs Balagtas of YouMeUs MNL, with the goal of reflecting the chaotic but vibrant world of urban Manila by showcasing the beauty of everyday life on the street. It features a huge roster of guest stars: Mimiyuuuh, Maymay Entrata, Alodia Gosiengfiao, Sassa Gurl, Jayat, Kween Yasmin, Malupiton, Ghost Wrecker, Shehyee, Smugglaz, Pat Lasaten, Agnes Reoma, and Vice Ganda. Meanwhile, the music video of “Time” was created under the direction of 1032 Lab, with a narrative focusing on the importance of cherishing meaningful moments with loved ones.

James Arthur releases new album

ENGLISH singer-songwriter James Arthur is back with his most personal album, PISCES, out now on all digital music streaming platforms. The album aims to showcase a more experimental, atmospheric sound while staying true to Mr. Arthur’s signature vulnerability and emotional depth. Majority of the songs were co-written with Mr. Arthur’s long-time collaborator Steve Solomon.

Kapuso Bigtime Panalo returns

FOR GMA Network’s 75th anniversary, it is bringing back the nationwide promo Kapuso Bigtime Panalo, this time with over P11 million worth of prizes, including seven grand prize winners receiving P1 million each. Sari-sari store owners and buyers nationwide can join starting May 3. Another prize is a P50,000 Pangkabuhayan Package from Puregold. Interested participants must purchase any of the seven participating products — Palmolive Naturals, Nescafé Mixes, Bear Brand Fortified Powdered Milk Drink, Colgate Maximum Cavity Protection, Aji-Ginisa Flavor Seasoning Mix, Nestea Apple Iced Tea, or Lady’s Choice — to join, They must deposit an envelope containing their proof of purchase with their details in one of over 1,000 designated drop boxes located nationwide in Mercury Drug branches, Puregold outlets, and GMA Network TV and Radio Stations. Kapuso Bigtime Panalo 3 runs from May 3 to July 11. For the complete promo mechanics, visit and follow GMA’s social media accounts.

Jessie J releases 2 new tracks

AWARD-winning British musician Jessie J is back with a new track titled “No Secrets,” her first release in four years. It will be followed by the single “Living My Best Life,” produced by Ryan Tedder, which will be out on May 16. Her new songs aim to be deeply personal, open invitations into the highs and lows of her life over the past few years. Produced by Los Hendrix and Jesse Boykins III, the first track, “No Secrets,” embraces an alt-R&B sound.

Four blockbuster movies on Max this May

FILLING the streaming service Max (previously HBO Go) this summer are four blockbuster movies. First, Piece by Piece will premiere on May 3, telling the life story of singer-songwriter and record producer Pharrell Williams through LEGO animation. Next up is the 2023 crime drama The Bikeriders starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, which will make its premiere on the platform on May 10. The historical epic Gladiator II will stream starting May 17, while the Oscar-nominated movie musical Wicked arrives on Max on May 31.

Indie pop artist Fatigued launches debut album

THE album Negative Tide, the first by Filipino indie pop musician Emilio Gonzales, known as Fatigued, has been released on digital music streaming platforms. His music, evoking growing pains, blends pleasant pop sensibilities with gritty yet radio-friendly indie. An album launch for Negative Tide will be held on May 10 at Mow’s, Matalino St., Quezon City. Alongside Fatigued himself, other local indie acts like Eggboy, Cheeky Things, Halina, and Austri will be performing.

Alden Richards to host reality dance show

ALDEN RICHARDS will be taking center stage as the host of GMA’s upcoming Filipino reality dance competition, Stars On The Floor. The show will feature various dance styles: hiphop, ballroom, jazz, swing, disco, contemporary, and more. Each week, dance duos composed of a celebrity and a digital dance star together with their team choreographer, will take on challenges that push their limits and test their creativity, teamwork, and passion. The premiere date of the show, and the identities of the Dance Authority panel, have yet to be revealed.

Rich Brian drops new single, music video

INDONESIAN rapper Rich Brian has released a new single titled “Butterfly,” accompanied by a music video. It is part of his forthcoming third studio album WHERE IS MY HEAD?, set for release on May 23. The self-produced single centers on the emotional chaos of a toxic relationship. The video, directed by Jared Hogan, sees Mr. Brian as a maestro conducting his half-human, half-animal ensemble.