Dining In/Out (04/24/25)

1 of 5

Tiziano Tasso does The Pen

PITARA GROUP Hong Kong’s master mixologist Tiziano Tasso is teaming up with The Peninsula Manila for a one-night-only take over at The Bar on April 25, Friday, 8 p.m. to midnight. Mr. Tasso is an award-winning mixologist who’s bringing to Manila his generous pours, flair, and taste that’s made him one of Hong Kong’s most sought-after cocktail meisters. For inquiries on Tiziano Tasso’s Pop-up at The Bar, call The Peninsula Manila at 8887-2888 (ext. 6694 for Restaurant Reservations and 6740 for The Bar), or visit peninsula.com/manila.

Cool down with mint chocolate at DQ

IT’S TIME to embrace the refreshing flavor of mint chocolate with DQ’s latest Blizzard of the Month offer, the Mint Choco Medley. There’s the new Mint Choco Chip Blizzard, made with vanilla soft serve mixed with mint and crunchy chocolate chunks; then there’s the new Mint Oreo Blizzard, made with vanilla soft serve, mint, and crushed Oreo cookies, adding a minty twist on a classic favorite. Rounding off the new Blizzards is the new Mint Brownie Blizzard, made with vanilla soft serve mixed with mint and chewy brownies. There is also the new Mint Brownie Chip Parfait, made with layers of vanilla soft serve, mint, cocoa fudge, and brownies, and then topped with whipped cream and mint syrup. For those summer afternoons, there’s the new Choco Mint Milkshake, a smooth blended drink made with vanilla soft serve mixed with slush, mint, and cocoa fudge, and then topped with whipped cream and mint syrup. Also check out the new Mint Oreo Tin Cake, a 100% ice cream cake made with vanilla soft serve, mint, and crushed Oreos, all contained in a to-go tin. Finally, there’s the new Mint Choco Brownie Blizzard Cake, available in six-inch and eight-inch variants. It’s a 100% ice cream cake made with vanilla soft serve, mixed with mint and brownies, with a layer of cake crunch and chocolate fudge. Call the 8911-1111 hotline or visit www.dairyqueen.com for delivery or visit a DQ store for dine-in and take-out orders.

Pancake House brings summer

THIS SUMMER, Pancake House offers a lineup that captures the flavors of sunshine and nostalgia. This is the Strawberry & Orange Creations Series. The first is a collection of strawberry-based waffle creations and summer bever-ages: the Strawberry Choco Dream Waffle (P159), Strawberry Blush Milkshake (P199), Choco Berry Bliss (P199), Vanilla Strawberry Swirl Milkshake (P199), the Strawberry Fizz Cooler (P139; an icy, fruity blend of sweetened straw-berries, topped with strawberry chunks and fresh mint leaves), and the Strawberry Yogurt Cooler (P139). For the Orange Creations Series features the Zesty Orange and Cream Cheese Waffle (P159), Vanilla Orange Swirl Milkshake (P199), Citrus Orange Cooler (P159), and the Orange Yogurt Cooler (P159). These are currently available until June 30 in all stores for dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery. Speaking of delivery, Pancake House has intro-duced the Chicken Special Set, a delivery-exclusive feast. Enjoy four boxes of Buttermilk Pan Chicken Fillet with gravy, rice, a choice of two sides (coleslaw and/or corn and carrots), a brownie bite, and a choice of drink (Minute Maid juice or bottled water). This costs P999 via delivery.pancakehouse.com.ph, 888-79000, or the Max’s Group Delivers Mobile App or P1,249 via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and other delivery platforms. Prices are inclusive of 12% VAT and may vary by platform.

Chicken McDo bigger, tastier

MCDONALD’S Philippines has made its Chicken McDo not just bigger, but tastier too. The new version of the chicken dish came out on April 21. “To make it juicier, we have been cooking smaller batches of chicken, ensuring each piece is fried to perfection. For a tastier experience, we’ve updated our procedure to allow the marinade to fully seep into every piece of Chicken McDo,” said Ada Lazaro, vice-president & chief marketing officer, of McDonald’s Philippines. While the Chicken McDo is bigger and tastier, it still costs P99 for a complete Chicken McDo meal with rice and a drink. The Much Malaki, Much Pinasarap Chicken McDo is available at all McDonald’s stores nationwide via dine-in, take-out, drive-through, and delivery.