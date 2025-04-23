VETERAN SINGER and an icon of Original Pilipino Music (OPM), Angelito “Hajji” Alejandro, passed away on April 21 at the age of 70 after battling stage 4 colon cancer.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved dad and son, Angelito ‘Hajji’ T. Alejandro. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves this tremendous loss. We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time,” read an April 22 statement released by talent manager Girlie Rodis, on behalf of the Alejandro family.

In another post, his daughter Barni said: “I can’t fathom a life without you. My heart is broken into a million pieces. You were my first love, my hero, my idol. Forever, your Yabs!”

Her post included a video clip where she sang part of her father’s hit song, “Ang Lahat Ng Ito’y Para Sa ’Yo.”

Mr. Alejandro was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in February last year. His longtime partner, singer Alynna Velasquez, had requested prayers after he was rushed to the hospital and intubated. He was cleared to return home shortly after.

Born on Dec. 26, 1954, he was known as the “Kilabot ng mga Kolehiyala” (college girls’ heartthrob) in the 1970s and ’80s. The balladeer was beloved for his effortless charm and soulful vocal talent.

He is best known for timeless hits like “Panakip Butas,” “May Minamahal,” “Tag-araw, Tag-Ulan,” “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika,” and “Nakapagtataka,” among many others.

Aside from being in the Circus Band in the 1970s, alongside fellow OPM legend Basil Valdez, Mr. Alejandro held the distinction of winning the first-ever Metro Manila Popular Music Festival in 1978. The winning song was a collaboration with Ryan Cayabyab, “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika,” which later went on to win the International Seoul Song Festival Grand Prix in South Korea.

Over the years, he toured in the Philippines and internationally with his contemporaries Rico J. Puno, Rey Valera, Nonoy Zuñiga, and Marco Sison in the retro pop group called the Hitmakers.

In his solo shows, he often featured his daughter, singer and theater artist Rachel Alejandro. Just last year, the father-daughter duo went on a concert tour in Australia.

At the sidelines of an entertainment event on April 11, Ms. Alejandro told the press that, if it were not for his health, “he would actually be out there performing,” referring to the ongoing US tour of the Hitmakers with APO.

“His first love is really singing and performing for all of you,” she said.

The Organisasyon ng mga Pilipinong Mang-aawit posted a statement on Facebook saying: “Your music will live on in the hearts of Filipinos everywhere. Maraming salamat sa musika, alaala, at pagmamahal mo sa sining (Thank you so much for your music, memories, and love of art.)”

Mr. Alejandro is survived by his daughters Rachel and Barni from his first marriage, and by his son Ali from his second wife, beauty queen Rio Diaz, who also died of colon cancer in 2004. He also has another daughter named Michelle. — Brontë H. Lacsamana