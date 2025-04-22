THE National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) will be commemorating the life and contributions of National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Cabaltera Villamayor, better known as Nora Aunor, in a necrological service on Tuesday, April 22, at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila.

Arrival honors will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by a tribute program at 9 a.m. The state funeral rites will continue at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

The public is invited to attend the necrological service, but limited seats are available. The registration link can be found on the official social media pages of the CCP and NCCA.

The necrological service will be livestreamed on both the CCP and NCCA Facebook pages.

The National Artist, who passed away on April 16 at the age of 71, was a distinguished film, television, and theater actor, a renowned singer, and a film producer. Her career began in amateur singing competitions, eventually gaining national attention when she won the television talent show Tawag ng Tanghalan in 1967. Her successful stint in the popular TV show along with her appearance in Darigold Jamboree, led to her phenomenal rise earning the iconic title of the Philippine film industry’s “Superstar.”

Among her acclaimed films are Bona (1980), which was the closing film of Cinemalaya 2024, as well as Himala (1982), Bulaklak sa City Jail (1984), and The Flor Contemplacion Story (1995), all of which were featured at the CCP Cine Icons program.

She was conferred the Order of National Artist (Orden ng Pambansang Alagad ng Sining) by the Office of the President in 2022. This is the highest national recognition given to Filipino individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of Philippine arts.